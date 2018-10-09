In 1988, tri-athlete Kevin Blackwell and his wife Kathryn started the smoothie and juice bar store that would later be known as Surf City Squeeze. In 1994, Blackwell began franchising Surf City Squeeze.

He later developed other quick-service franchise brands, all of which would be organized under parent company Kahala, named for his favorite beach in Hawaii. Kahala also franchises Cold Stone Creamery, Blimpie, TacoTime, Samurai Sam's, The Great Steak & Potato Co., Rollerz, Frullati, Ranch1, NrGize and Cereality.