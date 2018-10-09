Surf City Squeeze
Smoothies, fruit drinks, nutritional supplements
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
CEO
Stanley Ma
Parent Company
Kahala Franchising LLC
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$64,410 - $309,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Surf City Squeeze has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5
He later developed other quick-service franchise brands, all of which would be organized under parent company Kahala, named for his favorite beach in Hawaii. Kahala also franchises Cold Stone Creamery, Blimpie, TacoTime, Samurai Sam's, The Great Steak & Potato Co., Rollerz, Frullati, Ranch1, NrGize and Cereality.