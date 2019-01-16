TGA Premier Golf
Youth golf programs
TGA Premier Golf
Youth golf programs

About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2006 (13 Years)

Corporate Address

1960 E. Grand Ave., #811
El Segundo, CA 90245

CEO

Joshua Jacobs

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$21,450 - $62,800

Net-worth Requirement

$25,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$10,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Financing Options

TGA Premier Golf offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

18 hours

Bio
TGA Premier Junior Golf founder Joshua Jacobs started playing golf when he was three years old. He started offering golf enrichment classes at six Los Angeles schools in 2003, and TGA (Total Golf Adventures) continued to grow from there. In 2006, the company began franchising. Franchisees offer after-school golf programs to kids from preschool through the eighth grade. Camps, tournaments, clinics and parent/child events are also offered at partner golf facilities.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $21,450 High - $62,800
Units
-5.3%-3 UNITS (1 Year) +1.9%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
