Bio

TGA Premier Junior Golf founder Joshua Jacobs started playing golf when he was three years old. He started offering golf enrichment classes at six Los Angeles schools in 2003, and TGA (Total Golf Adventures) continued to grow from there. In 2006, the company began franchising. Franchisees offer after-school golf programs to kids from preschool through the eighth grade. Camps, tournaments, clinics and parent/child events are also offered at partner golf facilities.