About
Founded

2009

Franchising Since

2014 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

1001 B Ave., #102
Coronado, CA 92118

CEO

James Rowe

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$387,537 - $671,912

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,950 - $39,950

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

True Rest Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

48 hours

Classroom Training:

24 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $387,537 High - $671,912
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

