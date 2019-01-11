True Rest Franchising LLC
Floatation therapy
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2014 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1001 B Ave., #102
Coronado, CA 92118
CEO
James Rowe
Initial Investment ⓘ
$387,537 - $671,912
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,950 - $39,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
True Rest Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
48 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours