United Water Restoration Group
Water, fire and mold restoration
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
2967 N. Powerline Rd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Initial Investment ⓘ
$136,000 - $286,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000 - $30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $70,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
United Water Restoration Group offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
United Water Restoration Group has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
Special financing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2