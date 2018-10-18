Units Franchise Group Inc.
Mobile self-storage containers
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
680 Bear Swamp Rd.
Johns Island, SC 29455
CEO
Michael McAlhany
Parent Company
Units Franchise Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$460,022 - $1,083,322
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$55,500 - $222,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Units Franchise Group Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Classroom Training:
26 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2