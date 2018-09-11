USA Insulation
Home insulation and weatherization
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
17700 St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44110
CEO
Patrick Pitrone
Initial Investment ⓘ
$170,900 - $270,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $175,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
USA Insulation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
28 hours
Classroom Training:
74 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 12