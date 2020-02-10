2003
2015 (5 Years)
3960 Burbank Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Brandon Landry
$1,215,500 - $3,998,700
$1,300,000
$400,000
$60,000 - $60,000
5%
2%
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
400 hours
29 hours
Online training
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.