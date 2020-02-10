Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
#122 Franchise 500| Louisiana-themed sports grills

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Louisiana-themed sports grills
|

About
Founded

2003

Franchising Since

2015 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

3960 Burbank Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808

CEO

Brandon Landry

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,215,500 - $3,998,700

Net-worth Requirement

$1,300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$400,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$60,000 - $60,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

400 hours

Classroom Training:

29 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is ranked #122 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,215,500 High - $3,998,700
Units
+16.7%+4 UNITS (1 Year) +180.0%+18 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

See More

Buffalo Wild Wings

See More

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

See More

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

See More

The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc.

See More

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar

See More

Brass Tap

Franchise Articles

The Top Children's Businesses on the Franchise 500

The Top Children's Businesses on the Franchise 500

These top-ranked franchises are great for entrepreneurs who love kids.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
The 19 Oldest Franchises on the Franchise 500

The 19 Oldest Franchises on the Franchise 500

These businesses have all been franchising for 60 years or more.
Matthew McCreary | 7 min read
Australian Trampoline Park to Invest INR 150-200 Crore Across India

Australian Trampoline Park to Invest INR 150-200 Crore Across India

Witnessing a small venture become hugely successful and garnering good numbers in terms of revenue within 365 days of its operation is a rare scenario, and indoor trampoline park Bounce Inc is moving on those footsteps
Priyadarshini Patwa | 6 min read
5 Things Franchise Owners Should Know About the New Department of Labor Rule on 'Joint Employment'

5 Things Franchise Owners Should Know About the New Department of Labor Rule on 'Joint Employment'

The Trump administration's new rule will change what qualifies as joint employment.
Jessica Thomas | 4 min read
The Top 20 Franchises of 2020 From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

The Top 20 Franchises of 2020 From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

These 20 franchises start the new decade atop our Franchise 500 list.
Matthew McCreary | 10 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 10th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.