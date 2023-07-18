Want to Own Many Businesses? These Are the Best 150 Franchises for Multi-Unit Owners. For franchisees who want to build their own empire, this is the way to go.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

This story appears in the July 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you want to understand the franchise industry today, this stat is a great place to start: More than half of all franchise units operating in the U.S. last year — to be exact, 53.2% of those units — were owned by multi-unit owners. That's according to franchise research and advisory firm FRANdata. And this tracks well with what's happening in franchising more broadly, as ambitious franchisees want to own multiple units, and franchisors see multi-unit operators as an efficient and battle-tested way to expand.

Here at Entrepreneur, it made us wonder: What are the top franchise brands for multi-unit ownership?

Related: 5 Encouraging Facts to Know About Multi-Unit Franchising

To find out, we asked franchisors a few relevant questions: Do they offer discounts to franchisees purchasing multiple units? What percentage of their franchisees own multiple units? What percentage of their brand's total units are owned by multi-unit franchisees? What is the average number of units owned by each franchisee? And finally, do they only sell multiple units or master licenses? Then we factored in each company's Franchise 500 score, which is based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.

The result is this first-ever list — a helpful resource for anyone interested in multi-unit ownership. However, this list should not be construed as an endorsement of any particular brand. Whether you're buying one unit or 50, you should always do your homework. That includes reading the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and of course, talking to as many franchisees as you can.

See the Best 150 Franchises for Multi-Unit Owners franchises list here.

Wavy Line
Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Franchises Franchisors Franchise Opportunities Multi-unit Franchisee

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Be a Personal Concierge

Make every client feel like the most important person in the world with a personal concierge service.

Business News

Jack Dorsey Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Threads Follow Request: 'Too Soon'

Dorsey co-founded Twitter back in 2006.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

These Are America's Favorite 150 Mom & Pop Shops, According to Yelp and Entrepreneur

We looked at the data. Here are the small, most beloved shops that locals rave about the most.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

A Hotel Designed to Make You 'Gasp,' Boat Rides in the Everglades, and an Inn Deep Inside a Canyon: 15 of America's Favorite Local Vacation Experiences

These local BnBs and travel experience companies are guaranteed to make your vacation memorable.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

'Extraordinarily Tasty' Vegan Food and Ice Cream That Leaves You 'Speechless': America's 15 Favorite Local Food Spots

These mom and pop coffee shops and laid-back foodie destinations have customers coming from near and far.

By Entrepreneur Staff