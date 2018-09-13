Waxing The City
Facial and body waxing
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
111 Weir Dr.
Woodbury, MN 55125
CEO
Chuck Runyon
Parent Company
Self Esteem Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$116,346 - $519,725
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,500 - $32,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Waxing The City has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$7,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing, esthetician training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8