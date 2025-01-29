Great Clips ranked #1 in the personal care category and #33 overall on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500.

To view our entire 2025 Franchise 500 list, including category rankings, click HERE

With its straightforward business model and unparalleled brand recognition, Great Clips continues to dominate the haircare industry. Ranked #1 in the personal care category and #33 overall on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list, the brand's sustained success stems from a combination of strong franchisee support, cutting-edge technology and a focus on customer convenience. Founded in 1982, Great Clips now operates more than 4,400 salons across the U.S. and Canada.

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 33

33 Number of units: 4,427

4,427 Change in units: -1% over 3 years

-1% over 3 years Initial investment: $183,000-$414,000

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Franchisee support

Great Clips' dedication to simplifying operations for franchisees while delivering exceptional value to customers is a hallmark of its success. Franchisees gain access to robust training programs that cover everything from salon operations to leadership and customer service, ensuring new owners can confidently manage their locations.

Additionally, the brand offers comprehensive marketing support, including localized advertising campaigns and a national marketing fund that boosts brand recognition across the U.S. and Canada. Proprietary tools, such as its online check-in system and performance dashboards, empower franchisees to optimize scheduling, staffing and customer service. This blend of innovation and support not only helps franchisees maximize efficiency but also enables them to foster strong relationships with their customer base.

Related: Here's how we determined our annual Franchise 500 ranking and what we learned from the data.

Innovation meets convenience

Great Clips has consistently been at the forefront of using technology to enhance the customer experience. The Great Clips app allows customers to check wait times and reserve spots in advance, streamlining visits and reducing in-salon wait times. Beyond convenience, the app integrates with data-driven marketing strategies, delivering personalized promotions and reminders to keep customers engaged.

The company also invests in technology for franchisees, including advanced point-of-sale systems and analytics tools that help owners track sales trends, employee performance and customer satisfaction. By marrying convenience for customers with efficiency for franchisees, Great Clips continues to set a high standard in the haircare industry, cementing its reputation as a trusted and innovative brand.

Related: See Which Brands Topped Entrepreneur's 46th Annual Franchise 500

An accessible opportunity

With a low initial investment and a proven track record, Great Clips offers a compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking a scalable and profitable franchise. Its simple operational model, paired with an evergreen demand for haircare services, ensures long-term viability in virtually any market.

As Great Clips celebrates its 2025 Franchise 500 ranking, it continues to demonstrate why it's the go-to brand for both aspiring franchisees and loyal customers alike.