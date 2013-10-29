5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From German Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche What doesn't kill us makes us stronger, and other words of wisdom for entrepreneurs.

By Ray Hennessey Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

pasolininuc.blogspot.com
Friedrich Nietzsche

Nihilist. Religious denier. Reformed romantic.

Inspiration for entrepreneurs?

Turns out, you can learn a lot about running a business from Friedrich Nietzsche, the German philosopher and philologist who turned Romantic thinking on its head. He actually had some ideas that provide a helpful path for entrepreneurs.

Just look at his overall philosophy of life affirmation: Essentially that says we shouldn't let all the ideas and doctrine around us and let it drain our energy. Isn't one of the essential ingredients of true entrepreneurism the willingness to let go of doctrine and seek our own way?

Here are five specific concepts by Nietzsche that still resonate for business leaders today:

1. Philosophizing with a hammer
In his 1889 book Twilight of the Idols, Nietzsche philosophized about challenging -- or taking a "hammer" to -- our idols. This is central thinking behind an entrepreneurial idea: Idols are the status quo, or the areas most of the market believes can't be changed. Often, though, the willingness to test the infallibility of a concept shows that nothing is immune from improvement. That leads to opportunity.

Related: Your Fill-in-the-Blank Motivational Speech

2. Creative chaos
It was in the 1883 novel Thus Spoke Zarathustra: A Book for All and None, that Nietzsche, in advancing his concept of the ubermensch, writes, "I tell you: One must still have chaos in oneself, to give birth to a dancing star." There has always been a correlation among creativity, drive and a little bit of nuttiness, particularly in entrepreneurs. After all, you have to be a little crazy to quit your job, upend your life and give yourself over to a business. This chaos feeds creativity, and we know that ideas build businesses.

3. Finding a father
Nietzsche famously said, "Whoever does not have a good father should procure one." Nietzsche's own father, a Lutheran minister, died when he was five years old, yet he had a profound effect on his life. Only the son of a preacher could hate religion with the fervor that Nietzsche brought. But, for entrepreneurs, the "father" is interchangeable with a mentor. Businesses are not easy to run, particularly for the creative types. Often, they succeed because executives seek a mentor or even hire a coach.

Related: What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs

4. Future, present, past
Nietzsche believed that "the future influences the present as much as the past." It is one thing to look to the past to find problems a business can solve. It is quite another to develop a plan to correct those problems. Understanding and being able to articulate your personal and business goals is often cited as a key to success. Visibility about markets and customers is essential. Understanding where you want to be helps you to make the right decisions now.

5. Getting stronger
There is a probably no more cited quote of Nietzsche (often misquoted, actually) as this, also from Twilight of the Idols: "Out of life's school of war: What does not kill me makes me stronger." (Yes, it was Nietzsche, not Kelly Clarkson.) Business leaders learn from their mistakes. Often, the larger the blunder, the more experience one gains. Also, getting knocked down by a competitor, or engaging in a battle with business partners, focuses the mind on revenge -- in a constructive way, of course. Failure and losing can lead to valuable soul-searching and victories in the future.

Related: What's Your Motivation? Find Out Now.
Ray Hennessey

Former Editorial Director at Entrepreneur Media

Ray Hennessey is the former editorial director of Entrepreneur.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

Use These 4 Storytelling Strategies to Grow a Loyal Following

Sharing personal struggles, triumphs, or the vision for the future, is an authentic method that resonates deeply, turning audiences into engaged supporters and customers.

By Adam Povlitz
Growing a Business

Most Creators Are Doing Brand Deals Wrong — And This Sponsorship Expert Has Some Advice for Them

Justin Moore discusses how to perfect a pitch, what brands care about and why storytelling is still a prized commodity.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

Your Mac, Your Way: MacPilot Optimizes macOS for Your Workflow

Discover 1,200 Mac settings to improve how you work with MacPilot.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

The Upcoming Real ID Deadline Is Bringing Long Lines to the DMV — and Scalpers Charging Up to $300 for an Appointment

The deadline to have Real ID-compliant identification for domestic travel is May 7.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

I Built Two Companies, Then Got an MBA — Here's What I Learned

An MBA seemed like the perfect way to level up my business skills — and spoiler: it absolutely was.

By Serge Baidin