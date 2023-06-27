5 Little Business Practices I Started Doing to Generate Over $1 Million in Revenue In the age of information sharing, it's just as important for fellow entrepreneurs to share their success stories as cautionary tales. Here, I present the five most valuable steps I took in launching and growing my PR firm, which started as just a dream in my basement apartment and now operates out of a handful of major hubs, generating record-breaking profits each year.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the mother of five kids, I spend a lot of time — a lot! — talking about lessons learned and how to apply them to better our lives and ourselves. It's the same with my business as it is with my family: What hard-won lessons I've learned can I pass on to other solo entrepreneurs to try to make their own paths forward a little easier?

With so many entrepreneurs venturing out on their own these days (and yet with about 50% of them failing in the first handful of years), business owners and leaders need to take full advantage of highly strategic steps they can take to increase their chances of beating the odds.

Top 5 MVPs (most valuable processes) to promote business growth

I recently wrote about the five biggest mistakes I made in successful business ownership. Still, now it's time for the flip side of that: the five most positive and profitable lessons I learned along the way to ensure growth instead of stagnation. I call these lessons my "MVPs" (most valuable processes) because they're all actionable steps that any-size business can embrace and implement from the very outset of their enterprise. Each is "little" in terms of cost outlay, yet they all yield maximal ROI in terms of the smart and savvy application of immediately available resources.

MVP #1: Network, network, network!

This was, by far, the most influential skill I possessed when it came to growing my business. I didn't start off understanding P/L statements, balance sheets, and tax codes, but I knew how to talk to and connect with people. To make them feel heard. To make them feel like they matter.

This translates to virtually any industry: Start by creating a circle of contacts around you (strength matters more than size here), then watch it feed off itself and auto-expand as people tell other people about your service and your expertise. It's people who create business, not the other way around. So pick up the phone. Attend events. Join professional associations. Seek out a mentor. When you arm yourself with an aptitude for networking, half the battle is won.

Related: Effective Networking Requires Mastering These 5 Skills

MVP #2: Have an inspired idea and a clear vision.

If you don't wake up every morning bubbling with exuberance about your foundational idea — what you're contributing to your market — why should anyone else get excited about it? Be original and inventive. Narrow your focus. Clarify your vision. Craft a service menu or product line that speaks for itself.

Do people read mission statements on websites anymore? Maybe not. But write one anyway — more for yourself, to serve as your North Star. Get really clear on what makes your business exceptional and what makes it the right choice. Only when you've locked down your intention and are motivated by it daily will you be able to communicate it to others effectually. When they can see your vision, they can help you materialize it.

MVP #3: Find the right people with the right skills.

People are everywhere. Skills are everywhere. But zeroing in on the right people with the right skills at the right time? That's the difference between having a talented staff and having the precise kind of talent that will best serve your clientele by achieving their definitive goals.

Don't underestimate the passion factor here, either. When you find employees or contractors who are passionate about what you do, they're open to you teaching them the art of your profession. As their proficiencies grow, so too will your business. It's a constant give-and-take between leading your people effectively to fulfill company objectives while allowing them to shine in their own areas of mastery.

As in your relationship, don't settle. Hold out for as long as you can for just the right person for the role you have to fill. In the end, it'll save you tons of disappointment and aggravation.

Related: 6 Steps for Hiring the Right People to Build Effective Teams

MVP #4: Focus on the goal, not the process.

We've all heard of not seeing the forest for the trees, of getting lost in the details. The weeds will always be there, just waiting to trip you up, so one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself is the daily reminder to concentrate on the big picture — that vision you mapped out as your business' guiding star.

When it's your own business, you are in complete control of your final destination. You are the captain of your own ship. There are likely myriad and sometimes uncertain routes to get there, but if you keep your gaze intently fixed on the horizon you've marked as your end goal, which sea lanes you're in as you travel, there are rather insignificant. Pick the right product you excel in and pick the right people to bring it to market, and you'll stay on point.

MVP #5: Clearly outline your scope of work.

Perhaps nothing will save you more time and energy than specifying exactly what you're expected to do and deliver to your clients — in writing. The business contract is the least fun, but it's vital nonetheless.

If you can afford to consult a contract lawyer on the appropriate verbiage and terms, it's worth it. If not, compose your own streamlined, transparent document template in plain English that you can tweak appropriately for each client. Either way, you need to protect both you and your client by ensuring rights on both sides; on your side, the point is not to allow a project's parameters to slowly balloon to the point of bursting and ensuring you get paid for your work.

Make no mistake: Scope creep is only too real. And it'll eventually burn you. Stay away from the fire by enacting a contract to keep you and your staff on task, on time and on budget.

Networking. Clarifying your vision. Assembling the right team. Staying committed to your prime objective. Avoiding scope creep. Not one of them costs a thing, and yet each of them is an invaluable asset that will fill the treasure chest of your business … Next to you, of course. Never forget that you're the real treasure of your own solo entrepreneurship!

Wavy Line
Emily Reynolds Bergh

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Founder at R Public Relations Firm

Emily Reynolds Bergh — vintage-shoe hoarder, cycling junkie, & lover of pink drinks — is a marketing & PR pro with 15+ years of experience under her belt. Now the founder & owner of the award-winning R Public Relations based in New York, she’s been featured in numerous publications & podcasts.

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Success Strategies

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Career

The 12 Best Jobs for Retirees and Seniors

Whether you need to make a bit of extra money or are bored in retirement, discover the best jobs for retirees and seniors in this guide.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

ChatGPT vs. Traditional SEO — Which is Best for Your Business?

Discover the ideal digital strategy for your business as we analyze the battle between ChatGPT and Traditional SEO.

By Aleh Barysevich
Money & Finance

Retired? Here Are 17 No-Cost Ways to Make Money on the Side.

Just because you're retired doesn't mean your work life is over.

By Carolyn Sun
Business News

Chicago Billionaire Dies in Race Car Crash On His Birthday

Jim Crown was killed in an accident at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado.

By Jonathan Small