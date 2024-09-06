Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I want to share some of the strategies that have helped me achieve crazy results — 10x returns on my marketing efforts, no joke.

I know how overwhelming it can be with all of the marketing advice that's out there, but I'm here to cut through the noise and give you some actionable tips that have worked wonders for me.

1. Thinking outside the box — the key to success

First off, I can't stress enough how important it is to think outside the box. This might sound like a cliché, but trust me, it's the truth. When I first started, I followed a bunch of marketing gurus like Russell Brunson and Gary Vaynerchuk. They both have totally different styles — Russell is all about sales funnels and direct response marketing, while Vaynerchuk is the king of social media branding. But here's the thing: Despite their differences, they both agree on one thing — creativity and innovation are non-negotiable.

So, I took what I learned from them and made it my own. I didn't just copy what they were doing; I adapted it to fit my style and my business needs. The big takeaway here is that you shouldn't be afraid to experiment with new ideas. If you want to stand out and achieve extraordinary results, you have to be willing to break away from the norm and try something different.

2. Local influencers — the secret sauce

Now, let's talk about influencer marketing. It's been all the rage lately, with businesses throwing big money at celebrities to promote their products. But here's my twist: Forget the celebrities with tequila brands — I'm all about using local influencers.

Local influencers might not have millions of followers, but what they do have is a deep connection with their community. These influencers are trusted voices in their circles, and that trust translates into higher engagement and more genuine interactions with potential customers. By partnering with local influencers, I've been able to create campaigns that really resonate with my target audience, which in turn has led to better brand loyalty and higher returns.

Plus, local influencers are way more affordable than big-name celebrities, which means I can stretch my marketing budget further while still making a big impact.

3. Paid social media traffic — the secret weapon of underpriced attention

Paid social media traffic is where the magic happens, but not all paid traffic strategies are created equal. I've found a little-known secret that I call my "secret weapon" for 10x returns: targeting underpriced attention.

Here's the deal — everyone's targeting specific age groups on specific platforms. You know what I mean: younger audiences on Instagram and TikTok, older folks on Facebook. But guess what? There are millions of people in every age group on every platform.

Think about it: How many Medicare ads do you see on TikTok? Not many, right? And how often are you targeting young people on Facebook these days? The competition for those groups on these platforms is almost nonexistent, which means the cost to reach them is dirt cheap.

Social media platforms make their money by selling ad space, and when no one's bidding on a particular demographic, that ad space just sits there, waiting to be scooped up. That's where I come in — I buy that space for a steal, and suddenly I'm reaching a whole new audience without breaking the bank.

4. Buying underpriced ad space — my strategic advantage

This brings me to another key strategy: strategically buying underpriced ad space. Just like in real estate, where the goal is to buy low and sell high, I do the same with digital advertising.

When I notice that certain demographics or platforms are being overlooked by other advertisers, I jump on that opportunity. Because fewer people are bidding for that ad space, the cost is significantly lower. This allows me to reach a broader audience while keeping my costs down, which is exactly how I've been able to achieve such high returns.

But this strategy isn't just a one-and-done deal — you have to stay on top of it. I constantly monitor the performance of my ads and adjust my targeting to take advantage of these underutilized opportunities. It's a bit of a game, but the payoff is huge when you get it right.

5. Adapting to change — staying ahead of the curve

If there's one thing I've learned, it's that the marketing landscape is always changing. What worked yesterday might not work tomorrow, and that's why you've got to stay ahead of the curve.

I've made it a point to keep myself informed about the latest trends, tools and platforms, and I'm always ready to pivot when necessary. For example, when a new social media platform starts gaining traction, I'm one of the first to dive in and see what it can do for my business. Being an early adopter gives me a huge advantage because I'm competing with fewer marketers, and I can establish a strong presence before the platform becomes saturated.

My success is rooted in my ability to adapt and evolve with the market. I regularly assess my marketing strategies, experiment with new tactics and stay flexible. That's how I've managed to stay ahead of the competition and keep my marketing efforts effective.

So, there you have it — my go-to strategies for achieving 10x returns in your business. It's not about following the latest trends blindly; it's about creating your own path and being willing to innovate.

By thinking outside the box, leveraging local influencers, targeting underpriced attention and staying ahead of industry trends, you can create a marketing strategy that delivers exceptional results. I hope these insights help you as much as they've helped me. Now go out there, apply these tips to your business, and watch your returns skyrocket!