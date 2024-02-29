Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Investing in digital marketing is no longer a desire but a strategic step that can lead a business to success. According to The Global Strategic Business Report, the digital marketing market is growing at an annual growth rate of 13.9%. So, it's expected to reach a whopping $1.5 trillion by 2030.

As a reference, the digital advertising market is projected to reach $680 billion in 2023. Businesses cannot exist without marketing, so companies actively invest in different digital marketing channels.

Social media is at the top of the list, offering a variety of platforms to communicate with clients and users. However, dealing with cross-platform content marketing might seem daunting initially, but it doesn't have to be. Many marketers aim to expand their reach across various social media platforms, yet efficiency becomes a concern, especially without a clear approach.

To make your marketing strategy seamless across platforms, it's essential to craft content that aligns with each platform's vibe. This ensures a cohesive experience, steering away from the typical advertising that users tend to avoid. Tailoring your campaign to fit each platform's unique posting requirements not only boosts engagement but also ensures your audience connects with your brand in a genuine way.

What are the advantages of having cross-platform campaigns for a business?

Each platform has a unique purpose. Instagram and Twitter focus on awareness, while Facebook excels in conversions through ads. Tailoring goals to each platform enhances your overall strategy. Platforms vary in visual and text-based aspects. A cross-platform strategy ensures your content seamlessly fits each medium, making it relatable and effective.

Cross-platform campaigns outshine single-platform efforts. Avoid the 'copy and paste' trap by customizing content for each platform, optimizing engagement and reaching a broader audience. Consistent branding across platforms builds loyalty and trust. A unified brand presence reinforces your identity and boosts the impact of your marketing efforts.

Aligning marketing campaigns across platforms may seem like a daunting task that demands significant attention and resources. Indeed, it is. Nevertheless, you can consider the key factors that impact the success of developing a cross-platform digital marketing strategy.

1. Set platform-specific goals

Before diving in, it's crucial to undertake this pivotal step. While you may already have an overarching goal for your campaign, it's imperative to set specific goals for each platform you'll be utilizing. Here are some illustrative examples:

Instagram: Promote engagement and discovery.

Pinterest: Drive conversion to the website.

LinkedIn: Build B2B-focused marketing campaigns

Facebook: Promote engagement and attract leads.

Medium: Share expertise and experience.

2. Say no to copy-paste (almost)

Since platforms have their own quirks, it's crucial to customize content for each one. Yet, you can consider duplicating content for platforms that share similar audience segments. However, copying and pasting the same content across multiple platforms will be the biggest red flag for people potentially interested in interacting with your content.

3. Use paid and organic strategies together

Blend paid and organic approaches thoughtfully. A well-timed boost through paid promotion can enhance visibility. Experiment to discover the optimal balance.

4. Include search terms in your name or username

Make yourself more discoverable by adding relevant keywords to your username or profile name. SEO (Search Engine Optimization) helps the right audience find your profile easily when they search for related topics. Test different keywords to optimize your profile and attract the most targeted users.

5. Get verified

Where applicable, secure a verified badge — the coveted blue checkmark. This symbol not only instills trust but also sets your brand apart as authentic, bolstering overall credibility. As a result, users are more likely to engage with and trust your brand. Experiment with the verification process to enhance your brand's authority and recognition.

6. Schedule your content

Strategic planning and scheduling of content in advance are the must-do. By doing so, you ensure a seamless narrative and prevent disjointed announcements. Develop a well-thought-out content calendar to maintain consistency and engage your audience effectively. You are free to try out different scheduling approaches to find the rhythm that works best for your brand.

7. Diversify your content types

Photos, videos, articles, storytelling, educational or entertainment content, case studies and way more — experimenting with different post styles expands your cross-platform marketing arsenal, offering a broader range of options to grow your brand organically.

Achieving cross-platform harmony requires strategic goal-setting, customized content optimization, and a mix of paid and organic efforts. Using the unique features of each platform and maintaining a consistent brand identity allows marketers to unleash the potential of cross-platform campaigns. This, in turn, expands their audience, creates meaningful touchpoints, and enhances conversion rates. Begin by honing your approach on one platform and gradually replicate successful strategies across others, fostering a dynamic and engaging brand presence online.