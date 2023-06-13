8 Reasons to Make Networking Part of Your Everyday Life Learn how building meaningful connections can lead to new opportunities, knowledge, innovation and better talent while fostering diversity and inclusion.

By Jason Miller

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In an increasingly connected world, networking has become essential to business success. From building new partnerships to tapping into talent pools, networking opens doors for companies to grow and succeed. Building connections has been the cornerstone of my company's success and is an essential skill for any entrepreneur. Here are some key reasons you should make networking part of your everyday life.

Related: 4 Reasons Why Networking Is a Must for All Successful Entrepreneurs

1. Expanding business opportunities

By cultivating strong relationships with industry peers, potential customers and suppliers, companies gain access to new markets, collaborations and referrals.

At my company, we often encourage our clients to attend networking events with organizations such as their local Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Eagles and BNI networks. One of our clients, Lisa, is an excellent example of how these meetings can result in unlikely connections.

Lisa engaged in a conversation at a local conference with a man named John. Lisa is a fashion designer specializing in sustainable clothing, and John is an architect with a passion for incorporating eco-friendly designs into buildings. They discovered a shared interest in sustainability and a mutual desire to create innovative solutions.

Inspired by their discussion, the two decided to explore a partnership where they could combine their expertise to design sustainable, eco-friendly fashion boutiques. They realized that by integrating sustainable materials, energy-efficient lighting and green building techniques, they could create unique retail spaces that align with their shared values.

They secured funding from investors who were impressed by their unconventional partnership. They were approached by other retailers and designers interested in incorporating sustainable elements into their stores and collections. Lisa and John's unlikely collaboration boosted their businesses and created a ripple effect, inspiring other professionals to explore unique partnerships and embrace sustainability in their industries — and that could happen for you, too.

2. Accessing knowledge and experience

By connecting with industry leaders, entrepreneurs can learn about best practices, new trends and innovative strategies. Let's use Tesla as an example.

In Tesla's early days, Elon Musk sought out Martin Eberhard, an experienced engineer and electric vehicle enthusiast. Through their collaboration, Musk was able to leverage Eberhard's extensive knowledge of battery technology, which helped Tesla develop its groundbreaking electrical vehicles. At SAB, we regularly hold online networking sessions where our clients can share what is working well in their business and what they may be struggling with to get suggestions from other clients.

Related: Want to Succeed as an Entrepreneur? Discover the Key to Building Long-Lasting Connections

3. Improving your company's reputation

Actively participating in networking events, industry associations and online forums can help entrepreneurs build credibility and authority in their respective fields. Speaking at events and offering your expertise to others will position you as a thought leader. Speaking in smaller locations allowed me an opportunity to grow my brand awareness which then opened doors for me to speak on larger stages. As my brand grew, people would come up to me after events and ask how they could work with me.

4. Attracting and retaining talent

Networking can also be a great way to secure talent for your business. Through networking with employees and other entrepreneurs, you can learn more about who is looking for work or a change in environment, who would be a good fit for your company culture and who's recommended by previous employers.

A fellow business associate carries recruitment cards that he refers to as "rockstar cards." When he receives amazing customer service, he gives the rep a card for "rockstar" service. On the back, the card reads, "We are looking for superstars like you to join our team" with a link to apply for his company. You never know where your next stellar employee might come from.

5. Facilitating collaboration and innovation

Networking can lead to interesting collaborations and new products and services. Apple and IBM are great examples of two large companies that are considered rivals. But they were able to come together regardless of their different work culture and work together. Their strategic partnership, announced in 2014, allowed both companies to leverage each other's strengths and expertise to develop a suite of enterprise applications that revolutionized mobile technology in the business world.

6. Promoting diversity and inclusion

As you network, you increase the diversity of those on your team and those you collaborate with. This can help you and your company bring in a greater mix of ideas, perspectives and cultural considerations into your work environment. To build upon the diversity in your organization, try participating in events and organizations that focus on diversity and inclusion. You could even hold your networking event and invite specific people and businesses to attend to ensure different groups would be there. Actively seek out connections with people from diverse backgrounds, industries and skill sets.

Related: 3 Ways to Diversify Your Network

7. Connecting globally through online networking

It's no secret we've moved more towards online networking during these past few years. Social media has given us access to interact with other entrepreneurs and our customers. Don't underestimate networking through Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. I've personally benefited from these platforms and created various professional connections.

My company, Strategic Advisor Board, uses the popular team collaboration tool Slack every day. Slack offers numerous industry-specific communities where professionals can exchange ideas, share resources and make new contacts. This platform allows for easy collaboration internally and communication globally in real time.

8. Building long-term relationships

Networking isn't a one-time activity, but an ongoing process of building and maintaining relationships. Due to relationships I've built over the years, I have a network of referral partners for nearly all service sectors and I'm able to refer others to trusted people; this furthers my status as a trusted business resource.

By incorporating diversity and inclusion into networking and using technology to expand connections, we can build a stronger foundation for lasting success. As markets evolve and the business landscape changes, the relationships forged through networking will continue providing invaluable support and resources to help companies succeed in an ever-changing world.

Wavy Line
Jason Miller

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

CEO of the Strategic Advisor Board

Jason Miller is a seasoned CEO with an overwhelming passion to help other business owners and CEOs succeed. He was nicknamed Jason “The Bull” Miller because he takes no BS and no excuses from the people he serves. He has mentored thousands of people over more than two decades.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Leadership Networking Growing a Business Networking Events Grow Your Business Collaboration Networking Like a Pro

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Starting a Business

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too

Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko, co-founders of Mission Cocktails, bonded over humble origins, shared values and the desire to give back.

By Amanda Breen
By Jonathan Small
Business Culture

3 Inclusive Workplace Practices For Your Remote Team

In today's interconnected world, organizations often face the challenge of managing multicultural and geographically dispersed teams. Here are some tips on how to encourage inclusion.

By Roman Kumar Vyas
Marketing

21-Day Plan to Grow Your Instagram Following

Check out this step-by-step roadmap from 'The Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business' to boost your followers and engagement.

By Kim Walsh Phillips
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

'The Most Hated Man in America' Where Is Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Now?

On this episode of 'Dirty Money,' we discuss the life and slimy times of the Pharma Bro.

By Dan Bova
Business News

'Massive Grave of Dead Fish': What's Happening on Texas Beaches?

Here's why thousands of dead fish washed up on Texas beaches this weekend.

By Dan Bova