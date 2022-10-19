Brittany Barnhart Teaches You How to Attract and Convert Your Audience With the P.O.W.E.R. Method

If you're having trouble with your chances are Brittany Barnhart - founder of Powerhouse Brand Studio - can solve them. Brittany, who goes by B, is a brand and business development expert who excels at helping entrepreneurs solve problems and discover areas of opportunity.

Heather Nash Photography

Her signature process, the P.O.W.E.R. method is the answer for entrepreneurs who want to attract and convert their target audience.

It's a five step process which covers the following:

Clarify Your Purpose

Observe Your Audience & Competitors

Your Audience & Competitors Create Workflows

Execution

Refinement & Testing

She walked through that and more during the latest episode of the Launch Your Business Podcast.

You can listen to the full episode here and I'll share an overview of her P.O.W.E.R. method below.

Clarify Your Purpose

As Simon Sinek says, "People don't buy what you do, they buy why you do it". So, why do you have a business?

The first step of B's process is to get a clear vision for your business. This includes finding your WHY and understanding the specific services you offer. But, don't stop there, you also need to understand the specific purpose your audience has for the product or service provided.

If you need help with that I suggest learning more about the Jobs-to-be-Done Theory. It's based on the economic principle that people buy products and services to get "jobs" done. For example, helping them accomplish a task, achieve a goal or avoid a problem.

Once you discover the "job" your product or service is hired for you'll gain a full understanding of the purpose it serves to your audience and discover how to better serve them.

Related: 5 Steps to Getting Your Brand 'Hired' in the Real World

Observe Your Audience & Competitors

Audience research can be extremely useful and boring at the same time. Sure, you may want to charge in and start selling stuff, but you won't know who to sell it to or how to position it if you skip the observation phase.

As B mentions, "By gaining clarity on who your audience is you can develop a customer journey that will reach them at each stage of their buying journey." She adds "We can aslo outline opportunities for you to attract and convert your audience through: content strategy, email opt-in development, email drip series, service development, partnerships, where to pitch your brand, and so much more."

So sure, it might be a bit boring, but there's clearly an extremely valuable upside.

The easiest way to observe your audience and competitors is through social listening. This is the process of monitoring online conversations to better understand how your audience behaves, what they think and how they communicate.

Create Workflows

In James Clear's book Atomic Habits he states "You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems." So, goals are great but it's your systems - or workflows - that lead to success and scaling.

B explains how this aligns with the P.O.W.E.R. method. "With an understanding of how your audience interacts with your business, you can create the necessary workflows (internally & externally) to make it happen with ease. This frees you up to do more strategic work or just spend less time working in general."

This includes everything from onboarding, to automations to systems and .

If you have any task that's repetitive or time consuming you should seek opportunities to create a workflow around it. Fortunately B has some of these common processes built out for you in her Notion templates.

Related: 3 Business Efficiencies to Keep Your Company Recession-Resistant

Execution

Once you've developed your strategy and designed workflows the next step is to take action. Execution includes implementing all these solutions in a cohesive manner that can be understood and used by all team members.

You'll also have a solid understanding of things to keep in mind so that as your business grows, your processes and systems can evolve too.

Want to save money and remain flexible? Since you've already developed standard operating procedures in the previous step you can easily outsource these tasks to a remote team.

Refinement & Testing

With all these systems in place in It may be tempting to set it and forget. However, it's beneficial to periodically take a step away from working in your business so you can work on your business.

As B states "As your business grows, you'll receive feedback on how your workflows are working, how your audience interacts with your brand, and become clearer on how to talk about your services. With that feedback, you can continue to refine your messaging, services and workflows."

Fortunately, with the P.O.W.E.R. method, you already have a process to review, test and optimize your business operations.

What's next?

Ready for more tactic-level guidance on how to attract and convert your target audience? Here are a few more ways to learn from B.

Listen to the full podcast episode

Follow her on Instagram, and LinkedIn

Subscribe to her newsletter

Take her free course Identify, Attract & Convert Your Target Audience