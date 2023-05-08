Collaborate and Create Easily With This Visual Workspace Platform, Now Just $59.99

Save 33% on a Lifetime Subscription to this platform that lets you visualize your workflow and stay on track.

Any busy entrepreneur knows how tough it can be to stay on task, especially when you're working on many different projects with multiple employees. If you've been looking for a more convenient way to collaborate with others, or simply stay on task on a solo project, xTiles can be a great solution.

With xTiles, you can visually organize your projects and ideas to get a grasp on where you're at. And this top-rated service is currently on sale for the best price available on the web at just $59.99 (reg. $90) for a limited time.

If you're more of a visual learner, xTiles will revolutionize your professional workflow. It serves as a visual workspace, allowing you to see your ideas, projects, and workflows take shape right in front of you on your device. You can get your thoughts out with personal layouts with notes, links, and media, and tiles and blocks are available for you to mix and match info so you can deep-dive and take your ideas even further.

Did you brainstorm a great idea? You can turn notes into tasks to help you tackle goals more efficiently. Need to collaborate with co-workers? xTiles offers real-time collaboration that allows you to like, comment, and mention them on shared docs, while also allowing you to easily share notes, links, and media in seconds.

With 5 stars on Product Hunt and 4.9 stars on Capterra, users are loving the xTiles. Lidia, a CEO at DeckLinks, raved, "xTiles is my happy place where I can plan and organize all my social media content for the upcoming weeks. I feel like anything is possible when you plan with xTiles." And creative writer Michael shared, "It's just SO EASY to organize EVERYTHING! No more toggling between browser windows, looking in different files to find the one note or article I need."

Let xTiles help you visualize projects, ideas, and workflows easily with this lifetime subscription, yours now for just $59.99.

Prices subject to change.
