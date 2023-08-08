Condado Tacos CMO Sara Kear on Creating a Strategic Digital Footprint Interview with Condado Tacos' Chief Marketing Officer Sara Kear about how to use social media for business and being forced to pivot.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Key Takeaways

  • Strategically Using All Forms of Social Media - For leaders of companies, the transition to social media being a viable marketing tool was a change in status quo, particularly in the case of TikTok. Sara Kear and her team took a strategic approach of mapping out the purpose of Condado Tacos presence on each platform.
  • A CMO Helps with Fast Growth - Sara Kear sees her job as Chief Marketing Officer at Condado Tacos as an opportunity to empower. She believes a person dedicated to aligning marketing strategies with the market is a necessary role in a company on the fast growth track.
  • Pivoting but Staying On Brand - Luckily, Condado Tacos had the ability to lean into their fast casual ability as a restaurant, during and post pandemic, which allowed their customer journey to remain centered around dining in, but also incorporate fast casual elements.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sara Kear, Chief Marketing Officer at Condado Tacos, has embraced the power of social media as a game-changing business tool.

The CMO and team have strategically mapped out Condado Taco's web presence, understanding the unique expectations of consumers for each channel.

"We did organic and paid (social media) and then we really went across and just created this rubrics of, what do we believe that our consumers would want or expect from us in these different channels," said Sara Kear to host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media.

In her role, she believes in empowering everyone to become a marketer, ensuring consistent brand storytelling across all touchpoints. For a company like Condado on a fast-growth trajectory, having a dedicated CMO is essential in navigating the multitude of opportunities in the digital landscape and aligning marketing strategies with the market.

"I really think of my role as how I can empower everyone to market, to talk about Codado in a consistent way," says Kear. "If you're in fast-growth mode having someone who can be dedicated to these, you know, the plethora of opportunities that exist for brand storytelling."

Throughout the challenges of COVID-19, Condado Taco flexed its fast-casual ability, providing customers with a versatile dining experience that combined both in-restaurant and fast-casual elements. Their speed-oriented approach allowed them to adapt swiftly, making their craveable and clean food accessible whether diners chose to dine in or enjoy their delicious offerings at home.

"The speed aspect of our brand was incredibly helpful," says Sara Kear about the company's ability to pivot. "Ideally (the customers) are visiting us in person for the first time and then they also realize that we are very fast and that making this really craveable clean food at home."

Sara Kear's dedication to empowering her team and understanding consumer behavior has propelled the company forward. Condado Tacos remains at the forefront of the industry, delighting customers and enticing new ones with their unique dining experience and strategic social media presence.

***

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.
Shawn P. Walchef

Founder of Cali BBQ Media

“Be the show, not the commercial.”

Cali BBQ Media Founder Shawn Walchef helps brands and leaders leverage the new Business Creator Economy with strategic Smartphone Storytelling and Digital Hospitality.

His Cali BBQ restaurant company has generated more than $35 million since opening in 2008. They operate numerous locations in San Diego and beyond.

Shawn’s weekly video series Restaurant Influencers (published by Entrepreneur Media and produced by Cali BBQ Media) has been seen by over 25 million people.

