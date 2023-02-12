Get 36% off a Sam's Club Plus Membership for Your Business

It's one smart way to save money for your business.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're stocking the company kitchen or shopping for essential office supplies, a simple, local way to buy at bulk prices could save your business money. Compared to other chain grocery stores, shopping at Sam's Club could save you money, and you can save even more by getting a Sam's Club Plus Membership while it's 36% off, now just $70.

A Sam's Club membership could start saving your business money on your first trip. Office appliances like printers, computers, and scanners are all available in Sam's electronics section, and you wouldn't have to go far for paper. Get the company vehicle services while you shop by visiting Sam's Club tire services.

Don't have the bandwidth for an in-person shopping trip? Sam's Club has an expansive online selection. Shop for store pickup or get select items shipped directly to your brick-and-mortar. Everything from coffee and foam plates to cleaning supplies and furniture can be found online.

Office celebrations can increase morale, but they can get expensive. Stock your next party with fresh baked goods and delectable treats from the Sam's Club bakery and deli. Pick up a whole rotisserie chicken or grab a take-and-bake pizza if you're shopping well in advance. For dessert, don't forget a signature Sam's Club sheet cake, as well as paper goods.

Your Sam's Club Plus membership also gives you access to early shopping. Beat the crowds at participating stores and shop before the official open hours. And you can get 2% back on purchases.

Get around inflated prices by shopping for wholesale deals at Sam's Club. For a limited time, you can get a Sam's Club Plus Membership for $70 (reg. $110).

Prices subject to change.