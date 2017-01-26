Had One Too Many on Super Bowl Sunday? This Chip Bag Will Tell You to Call for a Ride.

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and these companies are preparing to keep any drunk drivers off the road.

learn more about Rose Leadem

By Rose Leadem

Goodby Silverstein & Partners for Tostitos

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Football, halftime shows, hilarious ads, greasy food and lots of beer -- that's what Feb. 5 has in store for us.

And to plan ahead for the beer-infused American "holiday" that we call the Super Bowl, Frito-Lay has gone the extra mile to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

Related: The Best Super Bowl 51 Ads -- So Far

Upon opening up and indulging in a special Super Bowl-themed bag of Tostitos chips, the bag's sensors can detect if someone has been drinking through his or her breath. If the bag senses even a drop of alcohol, a red steering wheel will appear, reminding the person not to drive and giving them a $10 Uber discount (valid only on Super Bowl Sunday).

If this drunk chip-snacker is too intoxicated to even order an Uber -- Tostito's has them covered. The packaging, which was created by San Francisco ad agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, is so high-tech that it will help hail an Uber, using its "near-field communication technology that will automatically order a ride when tapped with a smartphone," reports Mashable.

Related: What Super Bowl Ads Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Marketing

The limited-edition bags will not be available at retailers, but you can still score a $10 Uber coupon on any regular bag of chips. There have been a high rate of drunk driving accidents during past Super Bowl Sundays, which is why Tostitos has partnered with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to try to keep 25,000 cars off the road on game day.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

Related Topics

Marketing Innovation Super Bowl Uber

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Amtrak Introduces 'Night Owl' Prices With Some Routes As Low As $5

The new discounts apply to some rides between Washington D.C. and New York City.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Meta Employees Interrogate Mark Zuckerberg in Town Hall Meeting

The CEO fielded tough questions from rattled staffers at an all-hands meeting.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

A Laid-Off Meta Employee Says She Wasn't Given Anything to Do: 'You Had to Fight to Find Work'

Claims about the company laying off thousands of employees who didn't have real jobs have been discussed online.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Dad Pisses Off Thousands With TikTok Explaining How to Hack Disney Ride Height Restrictions for Kids

TikTokers The Kelly Fam made platform shoes out of flip-flops and Gorilla glue so their 3-year-old could sneak onto big rides.

By Dan Bova