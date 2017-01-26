Had One Too Many on Super Bowl Sunday? This Chip Bag Will Tell You to Call for a Ride.

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and these companies are preparing to keep any drunk drivers off the road.

Football, halftime shows, hilarious ads, greasy food and lots of beer -- that's what Feb. 5 has in store for us.

And to plan ahead for the beer-infused American "holiday" that we call the Super Bowl, Frito-Lay has gone the extra mile to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

Upon opening up and indulging in a special Super Bowl-themed bag of Tostitos chips, the bag's sensors can detect if someone has been drinking through his or her breath. If the bag senses even a drop of alcohol, a red steering wheel will appear, reminding the person not to drive and giving them a $10 Uber discount (valid only on Super Bowl Sunday).

If this drunk chip-snacker is too intoxicated to even order an Uber -- Tostito's has them covered. The packaging, which was created by San Francisco ad agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, is so high-tech that it will help hail an Uber, using its "near-field communication technology that will automatically order a ride when tapped with a smartphone," reports Mashable.

The limited-edition bags will not be available at retailers, but you can still score a $10 Uber coupon on any regular bag of chips. There have been a high rate of drunk driving accidents during past Super Bowl Sundays, which is why Tostitos has partnered with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to try to keep 25,000 cars off the road on game day.