It's every business's dream to land a collaboration with a high-profile, well-loved celebrity. In fact, many businesses pay millions of dollars for such endorsements. There are the outliers, of course, like Pop Chips. They earned promotion and marketing material from Katy Perry after she tweeted out how much she loved the snack.

Organic celebrity discovery and endorsement is one of the few things left in business that's truly priceless. After all, millennials are the first consumer group younger than the internet, and as such, they are exceedingly banner blind. In fact, nearly two in three of them use an ad blocker online.

This is a generation that has grown up with online ads, and they've learned that if they tell a brand or all of their friends on social media that they don't like said ad, that brand will react. Millennials are used to being involved and having a voice. And using celebrities to help a brand bridge the gap between millennial perception of a business and actually getting that consumer group to participate has very real benefits.

The key, though, is to be authentic. The reason being is that 43 percent of millennials rank authenticity over content when consuming news, which is why many of them prefer blogs over media conglomerates. So, we aren't talking about using Britney Spears in a Pepsi commercial ala the early 2000s. No, brands and their celebrity endorsers need to be aligned. Think Lebron James and Nike or Nicki Minaj and Beats.

Big brands have the cash flow to pay for these celebrity endorsements and the subsequent benefits. Small, growing brands, though, have no such budget. For them, a celebrity endorsement is more luck of the draw than strategy. But, what if your brand does hit the jackpot? What if a high-profile, well-loved celebrity is suddenly sporting your goods? How do you make the most out of that authentic -- and exciting -- use of your product?

Well, it isn't so simple -- and this is the point where a smaller brand's strategy must come into play. After all, even the big guys get it wrong. Remember when Katherine Heigl sued Duane Reade? A small business doesn't have the $6 million to forfeit to cover those legal fees.

For online store Flash Tattoos, the celebrity jackpot moment became very real, very quickly. Flash Tattoos sells temporary tattoos that cater to a trendy, fashionable crowd. These aren't your typical dolphin or Disney princess temporary tattoos. No -- these are gold or silver and made in designs that often mimic textile and jewelry patterns from the runway.

