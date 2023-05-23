Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A 2022 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says 20% of businesses fail in the first two years and 45% fail in the first five. If you want to secure your business against shifts in the market and other potential risks, then you may want to look into earning a passive income by investing.

With a constant source of revenue to pour into your enterprise, you may be able to keep it on an upward trend, even against an uncertain economic future. If you want to learn how to invest in the stock market, study the Complete 2023 Stock Trading and Investing Bundle while it only costs $39.99 (reg. $636).

Earn passive income for your business.

This 12-course bundle gives you lifetime access to 37.5 hours of expert insight from professional instructors at Skill Success. Beginners have a few options for where to start. If you want to learn to analyze market trends using candlestick patterns, jump into Candlestick Patterns and Analysis A-Z Masterclass. This 15-lesson course shows you how to study investment opportunities based on the pricing history of individual stocks.



Day traders may want to start with Penny Stocks Day Trading Strategies while long-term investors could benefit from Practical Trading Strategies in Futures and Options. There's even a two-part course on understanding Stock futures through Derivatives. If you turn your eyes to the international market, you can study Forex trading and learn how to deal in foreign currencies. Learn the Business of Forex Trading from Scratch shows you the terminology and methods of trading international currency. You just might want to learn a new language to help you research potential Forex trading opportunities.

No investment is a sure thing, but studying these courses could help you find low-risk investments that may keep your business thriving, even if there is an economic downturn.

Learn to master investment strategies.

Investing doesn't have to feel like gambling.

Get the Complete 2023 Stock Trading and Investing Bundle on sale for $39.99 (reg. $636).

