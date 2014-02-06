LOLCats, FAIL and Dog Advice: What Does It All 'Meme'? Even though memes have been around for quite some time, not everyone knows exactly what these viral sensations entail. As they continue to rage on, the king of the meme, Cheezburger founder Ben Huh, gives us the lowdown on this phenomenon.

By Andrea Huspeni

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you have been tuned into the world of online media, you have probably seen the Grumpy Cat meme. You know. the pictures of the "crabby cat" -- a look due to feline dwarfism and an underbite -- along with crotchety phrases like, "I had fun once, it was awful" and "The way you pet me sucks." These hilarious images have made their way all over the web, been published in books and featured in videos, while also receiving numerous accolades like Friskies Lifetime Achievement award and BuzzFeed's Meme of the Year award. But what exactly makes this, or any meme, a viral sensation?

Ben Huh, the founder and CEO behind social-humor and meme network Cheezburger, sat down with us and explained what exactly a meme is, why people are obsesses with them and gave us the lowdown on the ones that have blown up and became viral hits.

Andrea Huspeni

Founder of This Dog's Life

Andrea Huspeni is the former special projects director at Entrepreneur.com and the founder of This Dog's Life.

