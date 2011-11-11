Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Masterminding With 'Turnaround King' Grant Cardone 'Turnaround King' reality-TV star Grant Cardone broadcasts his mastermind group meetings on Ustream. Here are some entrepreneurship lessons from one of his recent discussions.

By Carol Tice Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Grant CardoneEver wished you could pick the brain of a business expert -- you know, just hang out, shoot the breeze, and learn how they think? Well, if that expert is Grant Cardone of the brief National Geographic Channel reality show Turnaround King, you can.

Turns out, Cardone has a mastermind group that he broadcasts on Ustream. Like most masterminds, it's a group of 10 business owners including Cardone, and they get together on a regular basis to brainstorm.

Interested to eavesdrop? If so, you can sign up on his Ustream page to watch and chat along.

I listened in on a recent call and found it an interesting stew of political views and plugs for Cardone's new book The 10X Rule, along with a dose of serious inspiration for disheartened business owners. Here are a few tidbits from a late October Cardone mastermind:

Plan for emergencies. You need to accumulate substantial wealth to protect you from catastrophes. People keep squeaking by, saving a little if they're lucky, and then they're wiped out when an economic downturn comes, or they're laid off.

"People don't prepare enough for what could happen," says Cardone. "In the middle class, it's about doing just enough, saying just enough, making just enough. But you don't plan on the freakin' disaster."

Quit whining and start working. Cardone has little patience for those who blame the economy for their business's problems, as if times are uniquely tough now. He relates how his father struggled in the 1950s -- selling cars, owning a small grocery, starting and then losing an insurance brokerage, all before dying when Cardone was 10. Most entrepreneurs couldn't get bank loans back then, either -- so figure out a workaround.

Don't protest the 1 percent, sell to them. While Occupy Wall Streeters rail against the wealthiest Americans, Cardone sees this demographic as the best market to target today.

"I'm looking for the 1 percent," he says. "I want to sit down at their desks. Why? Because they have wallets. They've got money. They like energy. They like people that are excited."

Think bigger. Relating how Goldman Sachs routinely pulls in $100 million or more doing a $2 billion deal, Cardone critiques his own earning methods and challenges himself to think bigger.

"Goldman Sachs has a big pipeline. Most of us -- and I'm talking about myself here -- have little, tiny pipelines. I'm selling a $30 book -- I should be selling a $2 billion deal, with the energy I have, the gifts I know God gave me. I should be working on monster, monster deals. Most of you should be doing something much bigger with your gifts and talents."

What are you doing to take your business to the next level? Leave a comment and let us know.
Carol Tice

Owner of Make a Living Writing

Longtime Seattle business writer Carol Tice has written for Entrepreneur, Forbes, Delta Sky and many more. She writes the award-winning Make a Living Writing blog. Her new ebook for Oberlo is Crowdfunding for Entrepreneurs.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 79-Year-Old Retiree's Side Hustle Earns $4,000 a Month: 'I Work as Much or as Little as I Desire'

Dan Weiss saw an article about a side hustle in the local newspaper — then decided to try it himself.

By Amanda Breen
Making a Change

8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On the birthday of the former South African president, here's a look at his inspirational leadership, in his words.

By Jenna Goudreau
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Science & Technology

These Are the 9 Dead Giveaways That AI Wrote This Story

How to spot a bot behind the content you read—everytime.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

If You Win This Data Contest, You'll Get $25,000 in Prize Money — and a Job in the NFL: 'Almost Like a Science Fair'

The seventh annual Big Data Bowl is now open. Here are some tips for submitting a winning project.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel