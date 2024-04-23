Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the head of your company, it's your responsibility to form an effective team, but there's more to it than knowing what skills to look out for. When you're interviewing potential candidates, they aren't the only ones trying to make a good impression. According to CareerPlug, as many as 18% of candidates decline a job offer because of a negative interview experience. Your optimal candidate might be out there, but an unpleasant or unprofessional interview could send them to a competitor.

If you want to practice for interviews of all kinds, AI can help. Resso is a suite of AI-powered tools that helps train you to ace interviews on both sides of the table. A lifetime Resso Professional Plan would normally cost $540, but you can get it for only $79.99.

Resso gives you lifetime access to a broad suite of AI-powered tools for everything from generating cover letters to practicing interviews. The tools to generate job materials could be particularly useful to freelancers and outreach professionals who need to demonstrate their expertise consistently.

The interview practice covers a variety of subjects. Employers can practice conducting interviews so they can make a good impression and thoroughly gauge the merit of one candidate over another. If you're mentoring an employee, practice using career coaching tools or give them access to practice interviews included with Resso.

Expanding your team? Use Resso to pre-interview candidates using recruitment tools so you can focus on the day-to-day operations.

Don't miss your chance to get a suite of AI tools that could help you secure new clients, interview promising employees, and more. And it lasts for life.

Get a Lifetime Resso Professional Plan for $79.99.

