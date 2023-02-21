Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether your business is a restaurant, office, or a non-profit, it may be worthwhile to find a way to secure an affordable, local way to buy essential products in bulk. Bulk shopping can save consumers money when compared to shopping at a grocery store. Until April 30, 2023, you could save 64% by getting a Sam's Club Membership with Auto-Renew and a $20 Travel and Entertainment Promo Code, all for $24.99.

A Sam's Club membership may start saving your business money quickly. Inflated prices may make your operating costs higher than you initially projected, but a Sam's Club membership lets you shop for office appliances, groceries, cleaning supplies, and more in bulk for higher potential savings.

Sam's Club offerings are not limited to the warehouse selection. They also have a large selection online, and you may even be able to arrange shipping directly to your business. If not, you may arrange store pickup directly, and you can sort by shipping options.

Groceries and day-to-day essentials aren't the only things that have been affected by inflation. Restaurant prices are up, and traditional catering could cost up to $40 per person. If you want to cut costs but keep the workplace celebrations, Sam's Club offers snacks, drinks, and party supplies.

Your Sam's Club membership also gives you access to discounts for flights and lodging around the world. You may be able to save on your conference costs if you stay at participating hotels. Plus, your Sam's Club membership comes with a $20 Sam's Club Travel and Entertainment Promo code.

With five out of five stars online, this deal gives you a Sam's Club Membership with Auto-Renew and a $20 Travel and Entertainment Promo Code all for $24 (reg. $70).

Prices subject to change.