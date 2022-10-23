Scale Your SEO Content with This Top-Rated Tool

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running an online business is all about competition. You have to stand out from competitors with your prices, with your branding, and, most of all, with your search engine optimization (SEO). A great SEO strategy is how you'll rein in organic traffic to view your products and services without having to pay bundles for paid advertising.

Shopia

While SEO is effectively free, it's far from easy, which is why it's worth investing in an SEO writing tool like Shopia. This clever app has earned perfect 5-star ratings from Trustpilot, Capterra, and GetApp because it's intuitive, yet powerful.

With Shopia, you can develop unique content in more than 25 languages with a built-in plagiarism checker and SEO tools to help you rank for the keywords you're most interested in. You can get help writing on any topic of interest, and get articles in simple formats like blog posts, FAQs, case studies, or white papers to help you work off of templates. It includes a blog article writer, copywriting tools, e-commerce content, email copy, and more. Shopia also offers 24/7 customer support so you can troubleshoot your app in real-time with live chat and support.

With a Shopia Standard Plan, you'll get support for 15,000 words per month, as well as 80 AI writers to assist you in content production. You'll also get guidance for five topic clusters and ten article SEO lookups to help you research competitors and guide your long-term SEO strategies.

Building an SEO plan isn't always easy, but with Shopia, you'll get the help you need to scale content quantity and quality. Right now, you can get a Standard Plan in a few variants. Get a one-year plan for 48 percent off $192 at just $99, a three-year plan for 65 percent off $576 at just $199, or a lifetime plan for 77 percent off $1,344 at just $299.

Prices subject to change.