Eric Siu lays out why how your customers remember you makes a big difference to your business.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu highlights the one key lever to grow your business: retention. Retention is remaining memorable to your audience, which in turn helps you to get referrals.

Siu brings in an example of his mother, who works in real esate and caters to niche community. To secure solid referrals, Siu's mother makes sure she leaves an impression on her customers. Small thoughtful moves like re-doing a space, as well as using her own commission to purchase new home appliances, help develop retention.

As a business owner, building relationships with your customers will move you into new territories for sales, like upselling and cross selling. Going the extra mile to be memorable will help establish you as a reliable source whenever your customers are in need of your service in the future.

Click play to learn more about how retention can help you grow your customer base.

