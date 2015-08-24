If you're serious about your future success and the growth of your business, you have to focus just as much on service as on sales.

Sales without customer service is like stuffing money into a pocket full of holes. -- David Tooman

There's no doubt that customer service is essential. Gartner, a marketing research firm, found that by 2016, 89 percent of the companies it surveyed expect to compete mostly on the basis of customer experience. Just four years ago, the survey showed that only 36 percent of respondents had that plan.

My own experiences as a business owner and marketer lend further support to these statistics. Besides the customer-delight activities I've implemented in my role at When I Work, I was able to increase conversions by 250 percent for the company just by working in customer service for a few weeks.

If you're serious about your future success and the growth of your business, you have to focus just as much on service as on sales. Here are a few companies boosting growth by investing in customer delight to help inspire you to greatness:

1. JetBlue

An airline might seem like the last company you'd expect to be focusing on the customer experience, but JetBlue proves that it's the way you handle those concerns that'll make or break you. The company has a strong social-media focus in its customer-service plan, making it a priority to respond not only to customers who mention the company in their tweets, but also those who mention the airline in general. This allows them to respond to all feedback before it becomes a major issue.

That said, plenty of companies use social channels to respond to customers. Where JetBlue goes above and beyond is in the the way they use these tools to delight passengers. Here's an example:

When Alexa Burrows engaged the JetBlue Twitter feed on the way home from a vacation, she was delighted by this brief exchange. What she wasn't expecting to see when she disembarked from the plane was this:



