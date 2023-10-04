This Language Learning App has 25 Languages, and it's Only $160 Expand your opportunities by learning how to communicate with potential customers and business partners in their native language.

For business owners, any skill that takes time to master is an investment, and learning a language is one that could pay off. A foundational study from the Harvard Business Review found that 72.4% of customers said they'd be more likely to buy a product with information in their own language.

That same study found that 56.2% of consumers said their ability to obtain information in their own language is more important than a product's price. If you can communicate with potential customers and business partners in a format that better conveys information they trust, you may be able to form lasting mutually profitable relationships, but it all starts with you and Rosetta Stone. Through October 15, you can get Rosetta Stone for life for only $159.97.

Expand your communication efforts

This Rosetta Stone subscription gives you unlimited lifetime access lessons for all 25 supported languages, including German, French, Arabic, Dutch, Japanese, Spanish, Chinese, and more. Lessons are available for beginner and advanced learners, and you can switch languages at any time.

There are multiple ways you can study with Rosetta Stone. You can build up your listening and pronunciation skills by practicing with speech-recognition technology. This could be particularly useful if you're already in a customer or client-facing role that interacts with people who speak other languages. If you're trying to expand your reach online, you may want to build your written vocabulary by studying words and phrases for common practical scenarios. Wherever you start, Rosetta Stone has a wealth of material, and you have a lifetime to access it.

Learn a new language at your own pace.

Learning a second, third, or fourth language could change how you do business, but this sale won't be around much longer.

Until October 15, you can use code ROSETTA to get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for $159.97 (reg. $299).

