A picture is worth a thousand words, thats why you should use them on sales calls

Since "a picture is worth a thousand words" I'm going to keep this one short and sweet by design. And, I promise this reference will make sense shortly.

First, I'll need to provide some context.

I'm the head of growth at HeyCreator, an agency that helps entrepreneurs sell courses and community memberships. We can also write their newsletters on an ongoing basis.

Part of my role includes leading sales calls for prospects. I take a consultative sales approach instead of just selling stuff, so that often involves walking through the exact strategy a prospect should consider.

But here's the problem: Unless they're a marketing expert, it can be challenging for them to fully follow the conversation just by listening to me.

They need visual cues as well.

In fact, a study from Michigan Institute of Technology revealed that 65% of the human population are visual learners, meaning they understand and retain knowledge better when given visually.

This emphasizes the relevance of marketing and sales strategies that appeal to visual learners.

So, here's what I did about it: I wrote down every step involved with helping entrepreneurs sell courses and community memberships. Then, I asked my team to make an infographic in Canva that reflected each step of the process visually.

You can see what they put together below and use this link if you'd like to repurpose it for your own business.

The result?

So far I've seen a 40% increase in sales calls that lead to a signed contract. Granted, this has been over the course of a handfull of calls, but it's looking good directionally. One prospect even said it made it much easier for her to wrap her around the process and outcomes.

Don't have a team to help? No problem. There are plenty of freelancers on Fiverr who can help you out as well.

You can see a few sellers here who are highly rated and don't charge too much.

The most important part is for you to be very clear on the process that you leverage to deliver services and then let an expert handle the creative design.

Once completed, in additon to presenting it on sales calls, I recommend sharing your infographic on social media and you may want to add it to your website as well.

It could just be the tipping point in regard to landing your next big deal.

Was this helpful? Have any questions? Feel free to reach out to me on Instagram or LinkedIn.