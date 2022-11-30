When It Comes to Social Media, TikTok Can Maximize Your ROI

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most business owners understand the importance of social media. Whether you are trying to build a brand and connect with potential customers or looking for new ways to drive sales, social media is an invaluable tool. But which platform is the most valuable for your business?

Unsplash

In an ideal world, you would leave no stone unturned. Your business would have a dedicated social media team to build a brand presence on every social media platform. They would establish communities of dedicated followers in every corner of the Internet and produce fun, engaging content that generates clicks and conversions. But in the real world, that's simply not possible for most businesses, especially when they're just starting out. And that means entrepreneurs have to make tough choices when allocating their advertising dollars.

So what social media platform gives businesses the most bang for their buck? It's pretty clear that the future of social media is TikTok. And with TikTok for Business, there is no better way to get noticed, reach your target audience, and maximize your ROI.

Audience quality and quantity.

When building your brand through social media, it's natural to gravitate toward the platforms with the most users. However, just because a particular platform has a lot of users doesn't mean it's a good fit for you. Audience quality is just as important as quantity.

Last year TikTok became just the sixth platform to surpass 1 billion users. Of those 1 billion users, 136 million are in the U.S. But more importantly, 386 million of TikTok's 1 billion users are between the ages of 18 and 24, while another 282 million are between the ages of 25 and 34. So a whopping 75 percent of all users are under 35. If your business is trying to figure out a way to reach Gen Z, TikTok is it.

Also, TikTok is poised to stay relevant for years to come, while Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter show signs of stagnation and decline. Twitter is about $13 billion in debt and seems to be in a complete meltdown, while Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram, just announced that they are laying off 11,000 employees. But right now, TikTok is the fastest-growing social media platform of all time. Usership is up 1,800 percent over the last five years, and experts say it will surpass 1.5 billion total users in 2022.

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt

Of course, none of the facts we just cited would matter if TikTok wasn't a place where businesses could actually get results. However, all the numbers indicate TikTok is the best social media platform for businesses.

Part of what makes TikTok better for businesses is that it holds user attention. In the U.S., TikTok users spend an average of 95 minutes (1.5 hours) on the video-sharing platform daily, compared to 35 minutes for Twitter, 31 minutes for Facebook, 30 minutes for Snapchat, and 29 minutes for Instagram. Three or five minutes may not sound like much, but when you multiply it by 136 million, that's a lot of extra time.

Perhaps all that extra time is why more people buy things off TikTok. According to a recent study, TikTok has the highest percentage of frequent social shoppers on any social media platform. An estimated 20.6 percent of TikTok users reported that they buy things on TikTok "all of the time," and 67 percent say they "feel inspired to shop" when using the platform, even when they didn't intend to do so.

Of course, if you're actually on TikTok yourself, you probably don't need much convincing. You've probably experienced the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt phenomenon for yourself. At the time of writing, the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag has 28.6 billion views.

TikTok for Business

Right now, no social media platform has more power over consumer decisions than TikTok. But unlike other social media platforms, where money is the only thing that can get you access, creativity is still king on TikTok. If you can create content that inspires and entertains, you can build a community of followers and take your brand to the next level.

So how do you take advantage of this unique opportunity? Amazingly, you don't need a degree in marketing or a huge budget. Promoting your company through TikTok for Business is incredibly easy and affordable.

After you create your account, you choose an objective for your ads, such as website visits or app installs. Then you select your target audience and set your budget, which can be as little as $30. Once you've done all that, simply upload your video or photo, add your copy or call to action, and click submit.

TikTok for Business gives you access to a social network that is more creative, fun, and relevant to the next generation of consumers. Promoting content on the platform is an incredibly efficient way to acquire high-value followers and boost engagement.

So don't wait! Take 15 minutes, create an account, and start using TikTok for Business to build your brand today.