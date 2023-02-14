3 Books to Help Business Leaders Discover Innovation and Growth

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to leadership development and business growth, more leaders and entrepreneurs are looking to achieve their growth goals by looking for "outside-the-box" opportunities.

According to McKinsey & Company, "About a quarter of companies don't grow at all, and between 2010 and 2019, only one in eight achieved more than 10% revenue growth annually." Thus, profitable growth arises when leaders can swiftly adapt, shift, move and adjust to new ideas and ways of thinking when building a business from the ground up.

Check out these new publications that offer a new way of thinking regarding leadership, innovation and growth.

1. Mastering Microdosing: How to Use Sub-Perceptual Psychedelics to Heal Trauma, Improve Performance and Transform Your Life by Paul Austin

In his newest book, Paul Austin provides a comprehensive look at using sub-perceptual psychedelics to address mental health and wellness needs, discover innovative business ideas and find out-of-the-box solutions to team performance issues.

To ensure the safety of the practice, Austin provides an all-inclusive guide to the practice, protocols, benefits and potential drawbacks of microdosing.

While this may seem like a wild idea to some, Austin's approach incorporates a wealth of research and anecdotes to demonstrate the effectiveness and positive impact that sub-perceptual psychedelics can have on the general well-being of today's entrepreneurs, leaders, creative minds and healers — and he is not the only one.

In 2022, the MIT Sloan Management Review offered a study on the progressively mainstream practice of business leaders using psychedelic medicines and therapies to address mental health and illness. This includes the practice of taking small amounts (a "micro dose") of psychedelic drugs that may consist of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), psilocybin mushrooms and other common psychoactive substances that impact your perceptions, thoughts and emotions of the world and ideas around you.

Such studies have continued to modernize the idea of how we address mental health and wellness, including when it comes to encouraging the growth of safe and inclusive work cultures. In 2022, the American Psychological Association (APA) conducted a Work and Well-being Survey that found 71% of employees "believe their employer is more concerned about the mental health of employees now than in the past." This belief, in itself, has the capacity to improve individual and team performance for a company.

2. DEO's Financial Secrets to Grow Dental Organizations by Ken and Ashley Kaufman

In this book, Ken and Ashley Kaufman give their insight into the top financial tools and best practices that dental entrepreneurs can use to succeed as business leaders.

The authors recognize that many of the common challenges entrepreneurs face during the startup process are related to common financial pitfalls. This includes everything from the location of your business to local tax regulations and operational expenses to financing strategies.

To help entrepreneurs identify these common mistakes, errors, traps and pitfalls — the authors seek to empower business leaders to take charge of their businesses and find financial success. As a result of this financial leadership growth, entrepreneurs can find greater clarity in their work to focus more on the people they serve rather than worrying about financial business woes.

3. Innovating Innovation!: Why Corporate Innovation Struggles in the Age of the Entrepreneur by Mike Stemple

The first year of any business startup is crucial to its long-term success. Last year, HubSpot found that at least 90% of startups fail within their initial year, while another 10% fail before the following year. Yet, according to Mike Stemple in his new book, more startups are successful in driving innovation compared to their large corporate counterparts.

Entrepreneurs can learn a lot from corporate leaders. And the main question corporate executives are asking is, "What can large companies do to innovate as easily as their disruptive startup competitors?"

The objective of Innovating Innovation! is to help prevent businesses from going under and to continue to see growth throughout their maturity. Mike gives support to leaders looking to transform their company's sense of innovation by understanding the contemporary building blocks necessary and how to effectively execute a modern innovation program.

As a result, readers finish the book understanding how they can catch up in their industry and find the same quick-to-market innovations that new business startups use to disrupt entire industries.

If you are looking to recapture an innovative culture, become more financially savvy in your new business venture, or focus more on mental health and well-being, these new books can help guide you.