6 Tips to Help You Follow Through on Your Goals

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri breaks down how to gain some consistency with your creative output. The more consistently you have content to share, the more trust you can earn from your audience and the better off you'll be.

But, as we all know, there are a lot more people in the gym in January -- just after New Year's -- than there are in July. People don't always stick to their resolutions or commitments because they run out of time, they find the commitment too taxing or a dozen other reasons.

That's why Jafri wants to give you six tips to create a more consistent schedule without overworking yourself.

Watch the video to learn more.

