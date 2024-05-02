📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Rethink, Rebuild, Relaunch: Anthony Trucks on Reinventing Yourself for Entrepreneurial Success Anthony found himself at a breaking point in his business, his marriage, and even his will to live. Here's how he recovered.

By Terry Rice

Today we'll be learning from Anthony Trucks, a former NFL player turned performance coach who helps people identify the shift they need to make in order to create the life that they deserve.

After an injury cut Anthony's time in the NFL short, he found himself at a breaking point in his business, his marriage, and even his will to live. In today's episode, Anthony shares the story of his breaking point, and what he did to transform his identity.

Key takeaways:

  • The road up from rock bottom was not a short journey.
  • Years of avoidance before accepting responsibility and doing "dark work."
  • How to change your identity so you can change your life.
  • The motivation of legacy.

About Reclaim + Advance

Reclaim + Advance is a social impact podcast where we host vulnerable conversations with modern high performers. In each episode, we explore the lowest points of our guest's personal or professional life, how they recovered, and their life on the other side of hardship.

We have two goals:

First, if you're going through a tough time, you'll get the inspiration and guidance needed to continue your journey in a meaningful way.

Our second goal is to give you practical tools and science-backed frameworks that empower you to seize and even create opportunities, regardless of the associated challenges.

Tune in and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Growth & Partnerships at Good People Digital; an agency that provides marketing and monetization solutions for entrepreneurs. He writes a newsletter about how to build your business and personal resilience and personal brand in just 5 minutes per week and created a revenue optimization checklist to help you multiply your income potential. 

