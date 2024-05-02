Anthony found himself at a breaking point in his business, his marriage, and even his will to live. Here's how he recovered.

Today we'll be learning from Anthony Trucks, a former NFL player turned performance coach who helps people identify the shift they need to make in order to create the life that they deserve.

After an injury cut Anthony's time in the NFL short, he found himself at a breaking point in his business, his marriage, and even his will to live. In today's episode, Anthony shares the story of his breaking point, and what he did to transform his identity.

Key takeaways:

The road up from rock bottom was not a short journey.

Years of avoidance before accepting responsibility and doing "dark work."

How to change your identity so you can change your life.

The motivation of legacy.

Click here to listen on your platform of choice, or tune in below.

Learn more from our guest:

Visit his website.

Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Follow him on Instagram.

About Reclaim + Advance

Reclaim + Advance is a social impact podcast where we host vulnerable conversations with modern high performers. In each episode, we explore the lowest points of our guest's personal or professional life, how they recovered, and their life on the other side of hardship.

We have two goals:

First, if you're going through a tough time, you'll get the inspiration and guidance needed to continue your journey in a meaningful way.

Our second goal is to give you practical tools and science-backed frameworks that empower you to seize and even create opportunities, regardless of the associated challenges.

Tune in and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.