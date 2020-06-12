You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

These 3 Strategies Can Help You Land a Better Job This business founder says it's important to learn how to brand yourself as a candidate, figure out online applications and prepare psychologically for interviews.

By Jessica Abo

entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When James Nicholas Kinney started to see people laid off and furloughed due to COVID-19, he jumped into action and started a company, and an audio course called Six Figure Jobs. "As an HR executive, I know first-hand that there is a glass ceiling associated with making six figures for many Americans," he told Jessica Abo.

Kinney's course walks people through three modules: branding yourself as a candidate, how online applications and platforms work and interview psychology. For the past 15 years, Kinney had an up-close view of how companies function while working as a bi-coastal HR executive, author and speaker who uses neuroscience, emotional intelligence and performance psychology.

This month, Kinney took to the streets and organized a Peace Walk in Santa Monica to protest racial disparity throughout the country. CEOs and top company leaders are now leaning on him to improve their own internal cultures.

"Since George Floyd died, it is apparent that now more than ever we need to help all people, black people, people of color and women have a chance to get ahead in this world through economic freedom and choice. A six-figure job can do just that," he said. "Last week, I had a lot of colleagues around the world come to me and ask for advice, so I created a free training to help workplaces have conversations around race."

Those interested in Kinney's presentation can reach out on LinkedIn or attend his free unemployment and resume clinic on June 25th, available on his website.

Kinney says if you want to stand out right now, "add to your skillset consistently, whether through online education, workshops and classes." He also believes it's important to work on yourself. "You must show up as a six-figure person. Whether you turn to fitness, meditation, or other forms of self-care." Lastly, he adds, "Never believe that you are your job. You are always more than your job."
Jessica Abo

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Media Trainer, Keynote Speaker, and Author

Jessica Abo is a sought-after media trainer, award-winning journalist and best-selling author. Her client roster includes medical and legal experts, entrepreneurs, small business owners, startup founders, C-Suite executives, coaches, celebrities and philanthropists. Visit www.jessicaabo.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Jessica Abo

These Dads Are Trying to Make Brain Nutrition Accessible to All

How to Find Balance When You're a Startup Founder

How This Company is Trying to Help Mainstream Users Navigate the Web3 Economy

How to Maintain Your Integrity While Keeping Up With a Rapidly Changing Environment

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

I've Had a Secret Side Hustle for Decades. It Keeps Tens of Thousands of Dollars in My Pocket — and Gets Me Into Places I Wouldn't Go Otherwise.

When Cliff Smith lost his job, he picked up an under-the-radar gig that would make it possible to keep dining out — something he and his wife love to do.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Google Is Reportedly Considering a Subscription Fee for AI-Enhanced Internet Searches

We had access to the core Google AI search experience, which is currently being tried in beta for select users. Here's what we found.

By Sherin Shibu
By Emily Rella
By Emily Rella
Business News

Apple, Amazon Cutting Hundreds of Jobs as Tech Layoffs Continue

Both companies are slashing workers across divisions.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Who Owns The Rights to Your AI-Generated Content? Not, It's Not You. Uncover The Scary Truth That Puts AI Users At Risk.

The realization that copyright laws do not protect AI-generated material might come as a shock to many.

By Ben Angel