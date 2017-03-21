What It's Really Like to Be an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker tagged along with Richer Poorer and a group of six entrepreneurs to capture their adventures and the lessons they learned from one another along the way.

learn more about Jen A. Miller

By Jen A. Miller

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Iva Pawling, the co-founder of Richer Poorer, dreamt up the concept for an entrepreneur getaway called #JustMore weekend because she believed that entrepreneurs have more to gain from one another than lose and that they have more to offer than they think.

Pawling also knows firsthand that being an entrepreneur can often times feel very isolating. She wanted to create an experience that brought together entrepreneurs to have this opportunity to connect and learn from one another.

So, she picked six entrepreneurs from different industries and with different backgrounds to break free from their day-to-day and retreat to Hawaii for one weekend together. The goal was simple: for everyone to be open and honest about their experiences, challenges and advice. Her hope? That every entrepreneur leave feeling they'd gained valuable connections with others who know what they are going through and more confidence in the journey that lay before them.

The name #JustMore came from the idea that we can all do more: Offer more, help more, receive more, laugh more, drink more, give more, be more as an individual, a brand, a company. Because there is more to be done and we can do it better with the one another.

Watch more videos from the folks at Toast Meets Jam on their YouTube channel here.

Related: Entrepreneur Startup Stories: Jennifer Hyman, Rent the Runway

Entrepreneur Network< is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.
Jen A. Miller

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Jen Miller is a brand marketing consultant and content creator who specializes in strategic brand planning, content marketing and social media strategy. Her newest course Brand Camp is a training program that teaches women how to turn their passions into profitable brands.

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurship Video Entrepreneur Network

More from Jen Hacker

How Birchbox Valued Service Over Sales, and How That Shaped Its Business Model Philosophy

How This Entrepreneur Created a Business by Solving a Problem She Faced Every Day

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

How To Use ChatGPT as a Creative Writing Partner

Unlock your writing potential with ChatGPT as your ultimate creative writing partner. Learn how to harness its power and more in this article.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Living

Mike Meyers Is Selling His Massive Manhattan Penthouse for $20 Million

The Austin Powers star's shagadelic pad in the Chelsea neighborhood has 360-degree views of the city.

By Jonathan Small

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Musician Ed Sheeran Is Singing on the Stand in 'Really Insulting' Copyright Infringement Trial

The English singer-songwriter denies copying Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit "Let's Get It On."

By Amanda Breen

Real Estate

3 Common Myths About Real Estate Investing Debunked

Real estate investing is one of the best wealth generators in the world, but is it obtainable to everyone? It's more accessible than you may think.

By Michael Ligon

Business Culture

3 Costly Mistakes CEOs Make When They Fail Their Company Culture

Company culture can make (or break) your company — yet, CEOs continue to make these three mistakes that could cost them the ultimate price.

By Ana Reed