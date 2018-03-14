Get All Access for $5/mo

Why This Risk-Taking Entrepreneur Always Says 'Yes' to the Right Opportunities As an entrepreneur, you've got to be fearless, stand up to challenges and say 'yes' to opportunities that help your business.

By Rose Leadem

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you turn down an opportunity to take a risk and prove something to yourself and your company, you might be missing out on an important moment in your entrepreneurial career.

Related: 5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Risk-Taking

That's why whenever she's presented with a risk or opportunity, Auria Abraham, founder and chef of Auria's Malaysian Kitchen, says "yes." Then, figures out how to make it happen later. After receiving a request for one of the largest orders her company has ever seen, and under a tight deadline, Abraham didn't think twice before accepting the challenge. "I had, at the time, no idea how we were going to do it," she shares in the video. "It's an opportunity and it's a risk. It was scary but go-time. You just have to make it happen. Prove it to yourself."

Related: 7 Risks Every Entrepreneur Must Take

And that's exactly what Abraham and her team did. Successfully completing the order, the company felt proud and learned an important lesson: say yes and then figure out how to make it happen later.

To learn more from Abraham and her experience with risk-taking, click play.

This video was shot at Pilotworks.
Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Started in His College Apartment Turned Into a $70,000-a-Month Income Stream — Then Earned Nearly $2 Million Last Year

Kyle Morrand and his college roommates loved playing retro video games — and the pastime would help launch his career.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Apple Is Expanding What The iPhone Can Do. Here's What's Changing Right Away.

Apple may have just rebranded AI to stand for Apple Intelligence.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Toyota Loses Over $15 Billion in Market Value After Investigation

The company was accused of falsifying engine test results that stopped shipment on three vehicle models earlier this year.

By Emily Rella
Business News

In Just 3 Words, Kevin O'Leary Offers a Grim Outlook on Interest Rates and Inflation

The "Shark Tank" star appeared on Fox Business' "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" and said it is "hard to see" mortgage rates dropping any time soon.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

6 Effective Strategies to Secure Funding

Use these six proven strategies to secure the funding you need.

By Danielle Sabrina
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel