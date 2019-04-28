4 Home Massage Products to Keep You Pain-Free at Your Desk

Four different portable massagers will work out every knot after a stressful day.

By Entrepreneur Store

Stress is inevitable when you're starting your own business. Long hours at your desk, lengthy drives to meet new clients and high-energy brainstorming sessions in front of a whiteboard can leave you with sore, overextended muscles.

Regular massages can cure your muscular woes, but it's tough to find an hour (and the budget) to spend on a masseuse when you're getting your feet wet with a new venture. These four personal massagers will relax you from head to toe at home, so you'll be at your best at work. Plus, they're all on sale.

Shiatsu Portable Back Massager with Heat - $56.99 (56% off)

This massager targets the stress points in your shoulders and neck. It fits in most office chairs and car seats. Three speed levels, a heating element and a convenient remote help you tailor this massage to your needs. It also has a 15-minute auto-shutoff to prevent over-stimulation.

Belmint Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager - $99.99 (28% off)

Chronic foot pain and aggravation from stiff shoes and long days of walking don't stand a chance against this heated Shiatsu foot massager. It's engineered with powerful massage nodes for a deep tissue foot massage that dissolves knots and promotes circulation. It's easy to choose your mode with the built-in toe control panel.

10-Motor Full-Body Massage Mat with Heat - $59.99 (14% off)

This luxury massage mat can beat any knot or tension. It's perfect for fighting aches and pains throughout your body after a long day. The flexible plush mat comes equipped with 10 massage motors, targeting all of your pain points from your neck to your legs. The built-in heater and interactive controller give this mat a spa vibe every time you unroll it.

Full Body Stretch Massage Mat - $109.99 (26% off)

Combine the health-boosting effects of yoga with soothing vibrations with this full body massage mat. After you've finished your invigorating yoga session, just lie back and let precision-controlled air chambers help you emulate yoga-style stretches. It's pre-programmed with four relaxing functions that target acupuncture points. Use it to relieve fatigue and improve circulation as part of your self-care routine.
