The battle wasn't confined to inside the stadium.

As the Boston Red Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 2 of the World Series, countless vendors looking to score with souvenir-seeking fans fought it out all around historic Fenway Park. While the Sox managed to beat the Dodgers for a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series, there were plenty of smaller victories outside the park among the relentless merch-hawking business owners -- and lots of happy (if drunk) customers.

Related: The Most Successful Companies Led By Entrepreneurs

We circled the stadium before the game to learn some hard-earned tips from Fenway's seasoned sellers. Check them out in the slideshow above.

Patrick Carone

Have Brass Balls, Regardless of Gender

Sly, programs: "No matter if you're a man or woman, it takes brass balls. No one's gonna give it to you, and it's not coming easy. It's my fiancee's birthday, and look where I am -- she's not happy. If you're not willing to sweat for what you believe in, it's never gonna work."

Patrick Carone

Everyone Is a Customer

Jason, programs: "I'm just helping a buddy out -- my first time is doing this at the World Series, so it's a whole different ballgame! The advice he gave me was, "Be loud,' and, "Everyone who walks by you is a customer.'"

Patrick Carone

Get There First

Emily, hats/shirts/jackets: "We like to be the first people here. We have the best location, and say we have a slow day, I'll have a good head start because I was here early."

Patrick Carone

Keep an Eye on Your Customers' Hands

Zane, programs: "I'm 17. I found this job on Craigslist, it's a pretty good gig. During the summer I work every day, and during the school year I do it when I can. I watch everyone walking by, and if I see them touch their wallet, that's a good clue they're going to buy something. Sometimes I get played, though, because it turns out they're just going for their ticket."

Patrick Carone

Keep on Yelling

Steven, home run towels: "I just keep yelling. I don't care if I see people behind me, in front of me…I keep on yelling. I've been doing this four hours tonight, I did it four hours last night. My voice is shot."

Chevrolet

Know What Your Customers Want

John Schwegman, director of commercial product, GM Fleet: "Our Silverados become a big part of our small business customers' lives both personally and professionally -- and we've designed them to function for both. Professionally, the Silverado is the perfect home office on the road to thanks to its embedded connectivity offerings, while also providing world-class interior comfort the driver needs and appreciates."

The 2019 Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss is the prize for the World Series MVP.