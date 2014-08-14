While some founders may need to be burning the midnight oil, there are a few ways to better manage your own business and take care of your family without getting overly stressed out.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Work-life balance doesn't always work for entrepreneurs – especially for those just launching a business. And this can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. But while some founders may need to be burning the midnight oil, there are a few ways to better manage your own business and take care of your family without getting overly stressed out.

Here are eight.

1. Set daily goals. It is important to set goals for yourself before going to work the next day. Setting specific and daily goals for your business can help you stay focused while also saving you time and money in the long run.

When you accomplish these daily goals, you will feel happier, more confident and less stressed when you go home at the end of the day.

Related: 8 Ways to Drive Entrepreneurial Stress Out From Your Life

2. Delegate. Delegate your business and family responsibilities. If your kids are older, get them and your spouse to assist you with the family tasks. If you are at your job, then delegate some of your responsibilities to your other qualified employees.

If you try to do everything, you will get upset and anxious. A person can only do so much in a given day. If you feel like you are doing too much, then take a break and evaluate your situation.

3. Prioritize your tasks. Determine what needs done right away and do those particular tasks in order of importance. That way, you won't be constantly worrying about completing these vital projects and can relax (a little bit) after they are complete.

4. Communicate. Don't waste your time assuming that certain people will do what they need to do. Talk to your coworkers and your family so that everybody is on the same page. This can not only save you a lot of time but also will reduce your stress level.

Related: What Elite Athletes Can Teach You About Dealing With Pressure

5. Prepare for unexpected surprises. Sometimes certain events may happen that might take everyone by surprise. Be flexible and when these unexpected events arise, deal with them immediately.

For example, some of your project members become sick three days before an important presentation. Instead of getting upset and anxious, reassign some of the tasks to your other employees.

6. Don't procrastinate. Do not put things off when you can do them today. As an entrepreneur, it is important that you, your staff, and family members complete tasks in a timely manner. You never know when something may come up and throw a wrench in your plans. Being efficient on a daily basis can prevent future problems down the road.

7. Reduce any potential conflicts. Things will not always go your way. When a potential problem starts to develop with your workers or family members, try to find a solution immediately. Do not let potential conflicts drag on from one week to the next. Use your problem-solving skills to prevent any arguments. Be open minded and be willing to see where the other person is coming from.

8. Get help if you need it. Sometimes a person might need to speak to a counselor or take some educational classes in time management. Your local business groups may have seminars that could help you get organized. Also, getting advice from others will provide you with additional insights on how to deal with your business anxieties and your family responsibilities.

Related: How to Reduce Workplace Stress