A Babbel Lifetime Subscription Is Just $160 Through the New Year This is the best price you'll get for Babbel in 2023.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

The new year is approaching, so we all need to make sure we're set up to go after our resolutions as effectively as possible. Maybe you've already decided to take on a new language in 2024, and maybe you're just getting the idea right now — no matter the reason, if the idea of taking on another language sounds enriching to you, then check out this limited-time deal. Through January 1st, you can get this Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) on sale for just $159.97 (reg. $599).

Speaking multiple languages can benefit your business by extending the number of people you can connect with, and it's super valuable for those on the job hunt. Babbel makes learning with a busy schedule easy with bite-sized lessons that last no longer than fifteen minutes a piece. The focus stays on teaching you how to be conversational, and the platform uses its speech recognition technology to help you adjust and hone your pronunciation. It also offers lessons on real-life conversation subjects like ordering food.

Babbel has over ten million users around the world, an average rating of 4.5/5 stars on Google Play and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store.

Through January 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get this Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) on sale for just $159.97 (reg. $599).

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Personal Improvement Lifestyle Self Improvement Languages Learn languages

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Why This Restaurateur Loves Confrontational Customers

On this episode of "Restaurant Influencers," FB Society CEO Jack Gibbons discusses the relationship between profit and expansion, how to scale multi-million dollar restaurants, and why you need to embrace negative feedback.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Career

How (And Why) You Should Acquire New Skill Sets During The Slower Winter Months

For those looking to embark on the journey of acquiring new skill sets during the slower pace that winter months often offer, let's delve into five unique avenues to discover inspiration for skill sets that can benefit your life and career in the near future.

By Rodolfo Delgado
Thought Leaders

5 Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Tips for Starting a Business Today

Rounding up the best people we met through our members-only Q&As.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

The Secret to a Great Pitch? This Female Founder Shares the Simple Strategy That Continues to Win for Her.

Bitewell co-founder Sam Citro explains how she prepared to wow investors on "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

3 Strategies For Turning Uncertainty Into a Clear Path Forward

It's natural to feel overwhelmed during times of constant change and gravitate back to our comfort zones. Reframing uncertainty as an opportunity is the best way to combat this urge.

By Dr. Simone Ahuja
Devices

Get Two Dual-Camera Drones for $99.97

This Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K wide-angle dual-camera drone bundle regularly costs $398.

By Entrepreneur Store