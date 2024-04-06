You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Multilingual businesses and employees are in increasingly high demand across industries. While the idea of learning a new language (or a few) may seem daunting, a proven and popular method is temporarily available at a discounted cost.

For a short time, unlimited access to the Rosetta Stone Language Learning app is on sale for only $179.99 (reg. $399) with coupon code ROSETTA. That's nearly 60% savings on a platform that has helped millions of users accomplish linguistic goals for more than three decades.

Global business relationships await with this resource, which The Wall Street Journal described as "maybe the next best thing to living in a country." PC Magazine's Editors' Choice Award for Best Language-Learning Software for five straight years, Rosetta Stone serves up a proven approach toward gaining comfort with 25 languages.

That large collection of course options includes Chinese, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Korean, Japanese, Russian, Spanish and more than a dozen other languages. Boosted by speech-recognition technology, Rosetta Stone supplies real-time advice to expedite the process.

This service carries a store rating of 4.5 out five based on verified buyer reviews, featuring five-star feedback from February 2024 that reads, "Great! This is the only online tool which allows you to approach learning a foreign language as you would in an academic environment."

Differentiate yourself from other job candidates with an expanded communication tool kit, travel the world with increased confidence and impress family and friends by partaking in the Rosetta Stone experience. The subscription works on multiple devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets and smartphones.

Expand your future capabilities for communication and professional dealings by picking up a lifetime subscription to the Rosetta Stone Language Learning app for only $179.99 (reg. $399) with coupon code ROSETTA.

