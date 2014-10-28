Flying Solo? App Lets You Chat With Perfect Strangers on Flights

Travel app Quicket is hoping its new social check-in feature will help passengers spark a bit more in-depth conversation than a simple 'hello' and 'what are you reading?'

learn more about Nina Zipkin

By Nina Zipkin

Quicket via Facebook
Quicket Travel App

For the extroverted among us, the adage "a stranger is just a friend you haven't met yet" rings true. And if that's the case, perhaps there is no better way to make friends than being stuck on an airplane with them.

The three-year-old, Munich-based, mobile travel services app Quicket, formerly named "Jets," lets users buy tickets, track flights, check-in at the airport and peruse cabin maps to get you that coveted window seat. Now, the app wants you to get to know your fellow passengers a little better.

Related: Delta and LinkedIn Team Up For In-Flight Networking Project

With its most recent iOS and Android update this week, the app now has a social check-in function, allowing passengers to use Facebook to see who else is on their flight, provided they have downloaded app and have a profile that is public. Not only could it help friends or co-workers coordinate seating arrangements but for more loquacious travelers, it could be a way to network, make friends or even get a date, all while in flight.

When airlines like Delta, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have gotten in on the networking game, with pitch meetings and mentor one-on-ones at 30,000 feet, maybe Quicket is on to something.

We want to hear from you – would you use an app to strike up a conversation with your seatmate? Or do the headphones and sleep mask come on the moment you sit down? Let us know in the comments.

Related: The One Trick Brands Use to Engage With Business Travelers
Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Related Topics

Mobile Social Media Marketing Business Travel Travel Communication Strategies

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The 7 Qualities of People Who Are Highly Respected

Leaders are judged on their results and respected for how well they treat people.

By Jacqueline Whitmore

Business News

A 'Fake Drake' Song Using Generative AI Was Just Pulled From Streaming Services

The computer-generated track "heart on my sleeve" went viral over the weekend until Universal Publishing yanked it, raising legal and ethical questions.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Emily Rella

Life Hacks

How to Expand Your Comfort Zone and Create a Life You Really Love

Kristen Butler once had panic attacks that were so severe, she couldn't get out of bed. Today, she's the founder of Power of Positivity and has more than 56 million followers across social media. She sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about her new book The Comfort Zone.

By Jessica Abo