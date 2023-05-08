Get a Lifetime of Affordable Flights for Your Business With This Discounted Membership

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Travel expenses can add up for entrepreneurs. Whether you're meeting with a client across the country or establishing a new international partnership overseas, business travel is an essential and common expense. A report compiled by Finances Online found that there are up to 455 million business trips taken every year.

If you want to cut down on your travel expenses, consider investing in a membership with Dollar Flight Club. This domestic and international flight finder has a Premium and Premium Plus Plan on sale for $49.99 (reg. $207) and $99.99 (reg. $507).

Two ways to get a lifetime of affordable flights.

The Premium and Premium Plus+ plans both last for life and could amount to considerable savings over time. Dollar Flight Club works by searching for low-cost airfare departing from airports you select. When it finds a budget flight, it sends the information directly to your inbox so you can purchase it independently.

With the Premium Plan, you get access to domestic, international, and mistake fares departing from four airports you select. The Premium Plus+ Plan still searches for those same fares, but it also looks for Business, Economy, and Premium Economy Class seats. You'll even get extra discounts up to 50% off on Dollar Flight Club partners like Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, and Huckberry along with insightful travel tips.

Save on business travel for life.

Cut costs on business travel. For a limited time, you can get the best price online for a lifetime plan to:

Prices subject to change.