Get a Lifetime Subscription to This Self-Improvement App for More Than $200 Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Employees who receive extra professional development training tend to stay with a company longer. Though employee retention is important, finding the kind of mentorship and training that builds loyalty may be difficult. Even with a tight schedule, you might be able to make personal and professional growth fit into your employee's day-to-day. Headway is a mobile app that could make improvement fun and accessible for your employees, and a lifetime subscription is just $59. That's the best price online.

A few 15-minute bite-sized, personalized learning sessions could be easy to manage. Headway pulls meaningful insights from best-selling nonfiction books. Those learning sessions also contain actionable tips. While these summaries may not replace the experience of reading a full book, the Headway app gives you key ideas and insights from the world's bestsellers. Watch, listen, read — choose any format and grow on the go!

Users can access 15-minute summaries by reading or listening. You could even start meetings by going over exciting insights from Headway. Workers could double down on productivity and listen to Headway insights while performing some of their less complicated tasks.

Boasting 4.5/5 stars on the App Store, Headway lets you earn achievements just by logging in every day and meeting your learning goals. Offering an extra incentive like a prize for the longest streak could motivate your employees to strive for more than just meeting their goals.

You may not have the time to mentor each of your promising employees, but they can do the work themselves with a little guidance from Headway. For a limited time, get a Headway Premium Lifetime Subscription for the best price online, just $59 (reg. $299).

