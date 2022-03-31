You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

High-Quality Home Workouts Can Boost Productivity When you figure out how to stay fit on your own, you can maximize performance no matter where your office is.

By StackCommerce

Since most of us have been thrust into the world of remote working, finding new routines and strategies for staying sharp and performing well has grown more challenging. It's no secret that exercise is a tried and proven tool for increasing your mental capacity and clarity when you're busy, stuck at home, or both. In fact, studies have shown that over 70 percent of workers experience improvement in time management and workload completed on days when they exercised.

For budding entrepreneurs, managing your time better and getting more done can be crucial, especially if you can execute on a consistent, regular basis. For a fitness resource that can support those needs, regardless of how busy your schedule might be, consider checking out obé Fitness — a revolutionary fitness platform that brings high-end, boutique-style experiences right to you.

obé offers an upscale selection of live programs and on-demand classes. To understand the true depth of the content available with your subscription, you need to sign up and discover what makes writers from Vogue, Women's Health, and O, The Oprah Magazine gush over obé Fitness.

Every day, the platform broadcasts up to 20 live fitness classes that range in style, mood, and levels of intensity. From cardio dance and pilates to HIIT and meditation, the variety is as impressive as it gets. And the convenience is real. Stream obé through your AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, or Chromecast. Or simply stream through your laptop.

If the real-time experiences don't fit into your busy schedule, fret not, your subscription will also grant you access to over 8,000 on-demand classes that range in length and impact level. This means you can break a sweat early in the morning or loosen up without having to change in between meetings.

On top of these wide-ranging fitness experiences, the platform also boasts training programs, week-long challenges, and special-guest instructors such as actress Beth Behrs. And to celebrate the fourth season premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, obé debuted a super fun Fearless Yoga Flow class featuring big-band tunes and moves inspired by the late '50s and early "60s.

The reviews are in, and beyond the journalists at those big-name publications, everyday users also love their obé Fitness memberships. One named Shayna F. wrote, "obé makes it difficult NOT to workout! I wake up every day and can't wait to see who's on live...It's a highlight of my day."

Sign up and get 30 percent off your first month of a membership with code FUN30.
