As the iconic indie rock band prepares for a national tour, Perry Farrell, lead singer of Jane's Addiction and founder of Lollapalooza, discusses the past, present and future of music.

"Let's all make a comeback!"

So commands Perry Farrell, lead singer of Jane's Addiction, in the band's new song, "Imminent Redemption," the first they've created with their original lineup — guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery — in over three decades.

When the band formed in 1985, it was during a time of "safe" music, as Farrell told Entrepreneur. "There was a lot of money to be made back then, and the music scene was utterly devoid of musicians who were interested in doing something out of the norm."

Related: Taylor Swift Paused Her Show Over the Weekend Due to Safety Concerns. What She Said Next Is a Powerful Lesson in Leadership.

Enter Jane's, whose singular sound could morph from blistering rock into dance grooves into ethereal soundscapes within the span of a single song. They were strange in the best way possible, breaking through with mainstream MTV hits like "Been Caught Stealing" and "Jane Says" thanks to the alchemy of Farrell's otherworldly lyrics.

Despite their unquestioned greatness in the studio and on stage together, the band split up for a variety of reasons. But happily for fans, they have reunited and are heading out on a US tour this August, supported by Love & Rockets and Crawlers. (Dates can be found here.)

Farrell says he has devoted much of his time and focus to studying spirituality and mysticism over the last 20 years, which brings new meaning to the band's performance. The creator of the legendary Lollapalooza festival, which is now the subject of a documentary series streaming on Paramount+, says for him, shows are not about being up there on stage being worshipped by fans. "Our shows get everyone together. When I look out and they're all dancing and singing together, I see peace there," he explains. "That's something everyone is creating together."

And that's his advice for musicians and bands today: "It's not about you, not about your ego. Abandon the arrogance — it's destructive. Look at your shows like you're making a party."

And as for creativity, he implores creators to push past the way things are "supposed to be." Farrell breaks it down: "I'm a good singer. I'm not a great singer. Be comfortable with yourself and be brave. Don't ever feel cornered. Don't ever feel like you're trapped because you're not. Jah created all these things. He's not trapped." Speaking to the tumultuous world we live in today, Farrell says it is the artist's job to help humanity find a way through it, "I don't know if I'm gonna win or lose, but it's gonna be a thrill."

Related: 9 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From Bruce Springsteen's Autobiography