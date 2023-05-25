Keep Your Knives Sharp with This At-Home Sharpener, Now More Than $130 Off Bring convenience to your kitchen with this knife sharpener at a great price.

It's backyard barbecue season — are your knives ready to slice and dice? Warmer weather means more excuses to socialize outside, and it's a great season for entrepreneurs to take some time off and relax. From pool parties to beach picnics and family get-togethers to a Fourth of July barbecue, you'll want to ensure you're prepared to bring a side dish or a main to any event with the right kitchen tools to make prep easier.

If you already have a good set of knives, but it's been a while since they've been sharpened, the Anglo Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge is ready to get them in slicing shape — and at the best price on the web.

Everyone knows that knives are integral to preparing a good meal. The Anglo Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge lets you enjoy professional-quality sharpening from the comfort of your home, getting your tools back in shape so they can effortlessly chop, saw, slice, and dice.

This handy gadget offers 3-in-1 sharpening tools that make knife maintenance a breeze. It includes a stainless steel angle gauge for measuring the blade's exact angle, three ceramic wheels for straightening your blade, three diamond wheels for sharpening your blade, and three tungsten carbide rods that put a new edge on your blade.

The Anglo Pro Knife Sharpener was successfully funded on Kickstarter, and users love the convenience it brings to the kitchen. Anamarie raved, "Best sharpener on the market. I have 40-year-old knives that I have restored to better than factory made!!!" And Jennifer added that it makes a good present, saying, "Super easy to use. I would definitely purchase this again. Getting one for my mom too."

Enjoy easy knife maintenance at home with these Angle Pro Knife Sharpener options available during the Memorial Day sale, running from May 24 through May 31 at 11:59 pm PT:

One Angle Pro Knife Sharpener for $59.97 (reg. $199)
• A two-pack of Angle Pro Knife Sharpeners for $114.97 (reg. $398)

Prices subject to change.

