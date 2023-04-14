Make the Most of This Costco Membership That Comes With a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a busy entrepreneur, managing multiple errands can be overwhelming. However, you can save time and effort by shopping at Costco, where you can find a variety of items ranging from groceries and office supplies to even computers, all under one roof.

New Costco shoppers can get a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60, and it comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* to kickstart your first purchase.

Take advantage of the perks of a Costco membership.

Whether you're in need of practical essentials or personal items, Costco's vast network of more than 800 warehouses across the U.S. means you may not have to travel far for your next shopping excursion.

Shop for the latest in electronics and home appliances. You could even pick up some new furniture in the same place you'll buy the ingredients for your next meal. Fill your cart in store or shop online. Your $30 Digital Costco Shop Card works on Costco.com, too.

Visit the Costco Tire Center to have brand-name tires installed while you shop. Pick up a prescription at the Costco Pharmacy or take advantage of Costco Optical. Cruise by the food court for a tasty snack, and don't forget to fill up your car with gas on your way out.

Stretch your budget at Costco.

Whether you need office supplies, groceries, or just to run a few errands without running all over town, Costco can be a great place to shop.

For a limited time, get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.